New drive to boost food security

By Esther Dianah | Jun. 25, 2025

Friendly woman harvesting fresh tomatoes from a greenhouse garden. [iStockphoto]

AWARD Launches Gender in Agrifood Systems Policies (GASP) Program to Drive Inclusive Agricultural Development in Africa.

Nairobi, Kenya – June 23, 2025 — African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) is pleased to announce the launch of the Gender in Agrifood Systems Policies (GASP) Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting gender-responsive policies to foster equitable and resilient agrifood systems across Africa.

The inaugural cohort launch event will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi, Kenya. The opening session will feature a high-level policy dialogue with leading experts discussing strategies to unlock the potential of gender-responsive agricultural policies to accelerate inclusive development across the continent.

The GASP Program will engage 50 mid-career African women policy professionals from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, and Zambia. Over the course of the program, these participants and select institutions from these countries will enhance their capacities to design and implement gender-responsive policies and programs that drive systemic change within agrifood systems.

Women contribute significantly to agricultural employment across Africa, yet they often face barriers such as limited access to land, credit, training, and markets. Addressing these challenges through gender-responsive policies is essential to boosting productivity, enhancing food security, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

“We are honored to launch the GASP Program, which reflects our commitment to empowering women leaders in policy to transform Africa’s agrifood landscape,” said Dr. Susan Kaaria, Director of AWARD. “By placing gender at the center of agrifood systems policy, we aim to create inclusive and equitable systems that benefit communities and economies across the continent.”

Empowering women through targeted policies not only improves their livelihoods but also drives innovation and resilience in agriculture, which is critical to meeting future food demands.

“As Africa’s agriculture continues to grow, it is vital that policies reflect the needs and strengths of all people, especially women who play key roles across the food system,” added Hannah Scheuermann, Advisor on Sustainable Agricultural Policies and Systems at GIZ. “The GASP Program is an important step toward ensuring that agricultural development is inclusive, sustainable, and benefits entire communities.”

The GASP Program is an initiative of AWARD funded by GIZ on behalf of BMZ under two programs, including Sustainable Agricultural Systems and Policies (AgSys) and Women Empowerment for Resilient Rural Areas (WE4R).

