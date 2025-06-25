Young Kenyan innovators win big in climate-smart solutions use

The AYuTe NextGen 2025 Winners (L-R): Carolyn Mwangi, Nana Opoku, Richies Attai, and Maryanne Gichanga, of Agritechs Analytics-Kenya. [Paul Mbugua, Standard]

Kenya’s youth-led innovation ecosystem has once again proved its mettle after two groundbreaking agri-technology solutions scooped top honours at the 2025 AYuTe NextGen competition in Kampala, Uganda.

The annual platform, hosted by Heifer International, convened young agricultural technology (agritech) innovators from across Africa to pitch scalable, climate-smart solutions aimed at transforming food systems.

This year’s event attracted over 100 applications from 10 countries, with 11 finalists making it to the main stage after a rigorous selection process.

In the Climate-Smart Agriculture category, Kenya dominated the winners’ circle. Carolyn Mwangi, the founder and chief executive of Kimplanter Seedlings and Nurseries, was named the overall winner for her enterprise that provides climate-resilient vegetable, fruit, and tree seedlings tailored to smallholder farmers.

Leveraging data and local expertise, her work is reshaping how small farms adapt to the changing climate.

“This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to our entire team at Kimplanter,” Ms Mwangi said. “Winning AYuTe NextGen is a sign that Africa’s agricultural future will be shaped by innovation, data, and the determination of young entrepreneurs like us.”

Also flying the Kenyan flag high was Maryanne Gichanga, the chief executive officer of Agritechs Analytics, who emerged as the first runner-up in the same category. Her startup has developed solar-powered farm sensors that help farmers detect pest outbreaks, monitor soil health, and manage crops remotely through mobile platforms — an innovation already making a difference in Kenya’s drylands.

But behind these success stories lies a deeper truth: the full potential of youth in transforming agriculture remains largely untapped.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over 60 per cent of Kenya’s population is under the age of 35, yet the average age of a Kenyan farmer is 59. At the same time, nearly 3.5 million youth are unemployed or underemployed — a contradiction that underscores the urgent need to reposition agriculture as a viable and dignified career path for young people.

The recently concluded Agri-Financing Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi amplified this very point.

Traditional lenders

Speakers at the summit emphasised that while Kenyan youth have the creativity and energy to lead agricultural transformation, they are consistently held back by a lack of access to affordable financing, land, modern technologies, and supportive policies.

“Access to credit remains a significant barrier. Youth often lack collateral or a formal financial track record, making them invisible to traditional lenders,” said one panellist.

“Without tailored agri-financing models that accommodate their realities, we risk wasting a generation of innovation.”

These financing constraints are not just a development challenge — they are a food security risk. Kenya continues to grapple with erratic rainfall, high input costs, and a growing population projected to surpass 60 million by 2030.

Unless more young people are equipped and empowered to enter and thrive in agriculture, the country’s ambition to achieve sustainable food security may remain elusive.

The AYuTe NextGen platform, themed ‘AgTech Generation Rising’, therefore provided more than just recognition. It was a rallying call. Beyond the pitches, youth-led panels tackled pressing issues from building unicorn startups in agriculture to confronting outdated policies that limit innovation.

The overarching message was: Africa’s food future cannot be designed without its youth at the table. The event culminated in a united call to action, urging governments, investors, and development actors to go beyond pilot projects and symbolism.

There were strong appeals for catalytic capital, enabling policy environments, investment in digital and physical infrastructure, and mentorship programs tailored to youth.

According to the Senior Vice President for Africa Programmes at Heifer International, Adesuwa Ifedi, youth-driven agritech is fast becoming a powerful force for change.

“These young innovators are unlocking opportunities at every stage of the agricultural value chain. When youth and technology come together, they become catalysts for change,” she said.

The momentum from Kampala and Nairobi points to one truth — that agriculture, when fused with innovation and youth energy, can be more than just a survival activity.

It can be a source of purpose, income, climate action, and national pride, with trailblazers like Carolyn Mwangi and Maryanne Gichanga setting the pace.