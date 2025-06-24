×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Treasury's quiet shift from grand Finance Bills to piecemeal amendments

By Kamau Macharia | Jun. 24, 2025
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi during the 2025 Budget reading at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on June 12, 2025.  [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

In the Finance Bill 2025, now awaiting presidential assent, the National Treasury largely refrained from introducing new tax proposals. Seemingly chastened by last year’s public outcry, it appears to have taken heed of the protests led by young Kenyans—predominantly Gen Z—who condemned the punitive taxation measures contained in the Finance Bill 2024.

But perhaps the most significant lesson the Treasury has drawn is the value of fragmentation. Rather than front-loading all contentious measures into a single Finance Bill, it is now increasingly splitting them across separate amendments to various Acts—timed strategically throughout the year to avoid the intense scrutiny the Finance Bill typically attracts.

Continue reading — subscribe to The Standard INSiDER
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

National Treasury Finance Bill Kenya Revenue Authority Gen Z Protests
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Juliani urges Gen Z to prioritise safety, solidarity ahead of June 25 maandamano
Juliani urges Gen Z to prioritise safety, solidarity ahead of June 25 maandamano
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
1 hr ago
Mike Sonko gifts school uniforms, geometrical sets to 430 Makueni students
County
By Manuel Ntoyai
2 hrs ago
Will zero-tariff fix Kenya-China trade imbalance?
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Will zero-tariff fix Kenya-China trade imbalance?
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Will zero-tariff fix Kenya-China trade imbalance?
How State operatives are plotting to stop Gen Z anniversary protests
By Special Correspondent 2 hrs ago
How State operatives are plotting to stop Gen Z anniversary protests
Treasury's quiet shift from grand Finance Bills to piecemeal amendments
By Kamau Macharia 5 hrs ago
Treasury's quiet shift from grand Finance Bills to piecemeal amendments
Why Kenya ended up on EU red list despite helping nab Sh12b tax fraud
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why Kenya ended up on EU red list despite helping nab Sh12b tax fraud
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved