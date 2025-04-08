AGRA partners with Green Climate Fund to launch post-harvest food losses programme

Justus Suchi dries his maize at Elukaka village, Butere Sub-county in 2024. The new programme will help reduce post-harvest losses. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A high-level meeting organised to launch the implementation phase of a regional programme to support Africa’s food production gets underway in Nairobi from April 8-9, 2025.

Christened RE-GAIN, the initiative is expected to support and drive adoption of food loss solutions across the continent, while partnering with the private sector through provision of financial support.

This is to enable the partners and participating countries to conduct diagnostics and consultations, align programmes with country priorities and climate science and enhance productivity of smallholder farmers.

The event has been organised by AGRA, in collaboration with the Green Climate Fund. It brings together National Designated Authorities of the Fund (Green Climate Fund) from seven African countries – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Zambia and Malawi – to deliberate on ways to enhance African smallholder farmers’ access to technologies, accessibility and affordability of food loss reduction solutions, and support for the creation of an enabling environment for food system transformation.

The RE-GAIN programme is a transformative, multi-country initiative designed to address the growing impacts of climate change on food systems in sub-Saharan Africa. With total financing exceeding $75.6 million (Sh9.75 billion), the five-year programme aims to reduce post-harvest food losses and enhance climate resilience among 2.6 million smallholder farmers, with a special focus on women and youth.

“By integrating technology, finance, and policy at all levels, we are addressing the root causes of food insecurity and vulnerability,” said AGRA Head of the RE-GAIN Programme and Resilience Assan Ng’ombe.