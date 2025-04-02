Kenyan coffee prices surge as NCE records Sh19.3billion in sales

A coffee tree. [Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

Coffee factories have auctioned 375,843 bags of coffee, weighing 22,528,988 kg, over the past five months at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

The coffee, auctioned between October and February in the 2024/2025 coffee year, fetched Sh19,323,964, with a 50 kg bag selling at an average price of Sh42,885.

A report from NCE indicates that Alliance Berries Limited auctioned 154,255 bags, earning Sh8,218,960,014. Kirinyaga Slopes sold 43,581 bags for Sh2,371,206,307, while New KPCU auctioned 50,066 bags for Sh2,371,206,307, among others.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u noted that all 15 licensed coffee brokers participated in the auction, with Alliance Berries Limited leading by handling 41.08% of the coffee in the market. She said the coffee market has performed impressively, with high-quality grades fetching better prices. She encouraged farmers to follow advice from agricultural officers to improve their earnings.

The auction also recorded sales from other brokers, with KCCE selling 35,403 kg for Sh1,841,280,976, CEBBA auctioning 6,857 bags for Sh336,962,719, Murang’a Coffee selling 6,223 bags for Sh326,166,785, and Kipkelion selling 27,770 bags for Sh1,841,280,976.64.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro emphasised the need for farmers to produce high-quality coffee to attract international buyers. Munyoro, a member of the Coffee Caucus, urged the government to allocate sufficient resources to support the coffee sector. He also warned politicians against politicising the multi-million-shilling industry, stating that politicians should allow licensed players to operate freely. He noted that if there are any issues, MPs can amend the laws as allowed by the Constitution.

Mathira resident Peter Mwangi Mbogo criticised Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge for allegedly misleading the public about coffee payments during the Kiririmbi talk show. Mbogo refuted claims by Mathenge, who is the chairman of the Coffee Caucus, that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received Sh3 per kilogramme sold through the NCE. He stated that all coffee-related payments are processed through the Direct Settlement System (DSS) and accused Mathenge of providing false information.

As the coffee harvesting season comes to an end, several factories have declared their payment rates to farmers. Gicherori in Embu led with Sh147.47 per kilogramme, followed by Ngerwa at Sh122.25, Gatagua in Murang’a at Sh120, and Gachatha at Sh145. Other factories, including Thanga-ini Cooperative, Karia-ini, Gikomora, Githima, Nguku, Gitugu, and Mathere-ini, have also announced payments ranging from Sh98.78 to Sh113.22 per kilogramme.

Factories affiliated with Kibugu Cooperative Society have also published their rates, with Kathakwa paying Sh121.10, Ndunduri Sh124.60, Gikirima Sh142.65, Ngerwa Sh122.25, and Gicherori Sh147.47. In Kiambu, Kirura Coffee Factory, affiliated with Komothai Cooperative Society, paid Sh105 per kilogramme, while Kagwanja paid Sh117 and Mwendiawega Estate Sh157.

At Marumi Society, Marumi Main Factory paid Sh113.25 per kilogramme, while Iriguini Factory paid Sh115.25.

With the harvesting season concluding, coffee farmers are keenly watching market trends and pricing to maximise their earnings.