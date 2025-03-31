The Standard

Safaricom opens platform to reward high-end users

By Graham Kajilwa | 4h ago

Safaricom PLC  CEO Peter Ndegwa and Youth Segment Lead Jerusha Okubasu test the HOOK robot during the Safaricom Decode event at Sarit Exco, Nairobi, on March 19, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has launched the Emerald Platform, a premium customer engagement platform designed to offer personalised services, exclusive rewards, and elevated care.

The platform is tailored to provide top-tier customers withkey benefits across Safaricom’s key products and services, including enhanced roaming services, e-Sim technology, seamless payments, and post-pay plans.

Customers will also gain access to invitations to high-profile networking and lifestyle events. The initiative aligns with Safaricom’s commitment to customers and the undertaking to deliver tailored experiences that create connections with customers.

Speaking at the launch event, Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa emphasized the company’s dedication to placing customers at the heart of its innovation journey.

“As we celebrate 25 years of transforming lives, we remain committed to leveraging technology to deliver innovative, customer-first solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities,” he said.

He said the telco’s innovations are driven by customers’ needs.

“The Emerald platform reflects this dedication. It is not just to offer services, but a gateway to personalised experiences, deeper connections, and new possibilities in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

The launch follows the introduction of Safaricom Hook, another platform targeting the youth segment with personalised digital services, career opportunities, and financial empowerment tools.

The success of Safaricom Hook has demonstrated the power of customer-centric innovation, and the Emerald platform builds on this momentum by offering a unique and tailored experience for a different segment of customers.

