The Standard

Millers reject claims of sidelining local wheat farmers

By David Njaaga | 46m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Cereal Millers Association CEO Paloma Fernandes during a past press conference. [File, Standard]

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has refuted claims that millers are prioritising wheat imports over locally produced wheat, saying the accusations are misleading and unfounded.

 In a statement, CMA Chief Executive Officer Paloma Fernandes said millers have consistently purchased nearly all available local wheat at premium prices to support farmers.

She noted that imports are essential to bridge Kenya’s wheat deficit, with local production meeting only 7 per cent of the annual demand.

“Millers have purchased all available local wheat, with imports necessary to ensure a steady supply of chapatis, bread, mandazis, and biscuits,” said Fernandes.

Kenya consumes 2.1 million metric tonnes of wheat annually against a local production of 153,000 metric tonnes, leaving a 93 per cent gap.

Between July 2024 and February 2025, millers imported 1.36 million metric tonnes of wheat under the East African Community (EAC) duty remission framework.

Fernandes observed that unlike millers in other EAC countries, Kenyan millers pay premium prices for local wheat before importing, making them less competitive in export markets.

CMA proposed reducing production costs, offering tax incentives, and introducing subsidies on essential farm inputs as measures to increase local wheat production from 8 per cent to at least 45 per cent of national demand within five years.

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary  Mutahi Kagwe said on Monday, March 3, that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) would collect 321,000 bags of wheat from farmers from Tuesday, March 4.

He said farmers would receive payments within 30 days of delivery.

“A memorandum of understanding between NCPB and millers will see wheat collected by millers from NCPB, with payments made within 14 to 21 days,” said Kagwe after a meeting at Kilimo House in Nairobi.

CMA urged policymakers to base discussions on accurate data to safeguard Kenya’s food security, saying better coordination and transparent record-keeping would enhance efficiency in wheat purchasing and inform policy decisions.

Related Topics

Cereal Millers Association NCPB Paloma Fernandes Mutahi Kagwe
.

Latest Stories

Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks
Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks
World
By AFP
16 mins ago
Pension nightmares: Why Kenyan families wait decades for benefits
Features
By Okumu Modachi
19 mins ago
Former champs Nyamira Girls left in tears as Ng'iya lift title
Sports
By Washington Onyango
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The numerical edge in the Ruto, Raila pact
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
The numerical edge in the Ruto, Raila pact
Inside biggest drug empire: the rise and fall of Mathee wa Ngara
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Inside biggest drug empire: the rise and fall of Mathee wa Ngara
Raila's entry into government alienates Kindiki and Mudavadi
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Raila's entry into government alienates Kindiki and Mudavadi
Can the UDA, ODM marriage secure Ruto a second term?
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Can the UDA, ODM marriage secure Ruto a second term?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved