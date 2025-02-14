The Standard

Firm launches campaign to spice up tea drinking

By Graham Kajilwa | 7h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Ketepa's 'Envelope of Love' campaign on Valentines Day 2025. [Courtesy, Ketepa]

Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) has unveiled a  Valentine's Day campaign to have Kenyans celebrate love through the long standing tradition of tea drinking.

Ketepa managing director John Ngatia said the campaign features specially designed tea packages containing the company's signature blends, each accompanied by heartfelt messages.

"Tea has always been at the heart of human connection in our culture. Through our 'Envelopes of Love' campaign, we're elevating the simple act of sharing tea into a profound expression of love and togetherness," he said.

Kenya is one of the major tea producers in the world, and the beverage is consumed in almost every household.

In 2021, the total domestic tea consumption reached approximately 38.4 million kilogrammes, according to Statistica.

A lot of the tea, however, is destined for the international market where it is in demand because of its high quality.

Data by Tea Board of Kenya shows that in 2023, the total export volume increased by 16 per cent from 450.33 million kilogrammes recorded in 2022 to 522.92 million kilogrammes.

Owing to increased volume of exports coupled with favourable exchange rate to the USD and stable prices, the export earnings from tea reached a record of Sh180.57 billion from Sh138.09 billion the previous year," the tea board said.

"This represented a 31 per cent increase in value of exports and is the best earnings ever recorded by the tea industry over the years."

The tea, especially from factories managed by Kenya Tea Development Agency, is mostly sold through the Mombasa Tea Auction, which also handles consignments from other countries in the region.

In the latest weekly auction, farmers earned Sh1.3 billion from the sale of 5,148,159kg.

The Ketepa campaign will also have a digital component, encouraging customers to share their 'Sip of Love' moments across social media platforms.

The initiative aims to create a virtual community of tea lovers sharing their stories of connection and affection.

"Our vision is to make every cup of tea an opportunity for meaningful connection, not just on Valentine's Day, but throughout the year," Ngatia said.

Related Topics

Ketepa Sip of Love Ketepa Tea Packages Ketepa Flavored Tea Ketepa Valentines Campaign
.

Latest Stories

Public schools on verge of shut down as funding crisis worsens
Public schools on verge of shut down as funding crisis worsens
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
29 mins ago
How chance meeting Mambo Mbotela shaped my journey into journalism
National
By Joseph Kamutu Mwangi
29 mins ago
How Faki failed AfCFTA and why Raila must make it work
Opinion
By Bruno Otiato
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto on campaign overdrive as Raila stares at AUC moment of truth
By Brian Otieno 29 mins ago
Ruto on campaign overdrive as Raila stares at AUC moment of truth
How Faki failed AfCFTA and why Raila must make it work
By Bruno Otiato 29 mins ago
How Faki failed AfCFTA and why Raila must make it work
Details of the Ruto, Mudavadi pact that led to winding of ANC
By Ndung’u Gachane 29 mins ago
Details of the Ruto, Mudavadi pact that led to winding of ANC
In-tray is full for next AU chair as Raila stands best chance
By Kamotho Waiganjo 29 mins ago
In-tray is full for next AU chair as Raila stands best chance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved