State lines up Sh1 billion electricity projects in Western

Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror presents the company's half-year financial results at Stima Plaza, Nairobi. on January 31, 2025.

Western region will benefit from Sh1 billion electricity projects to boost power supply.

This is part of the Kenya Power Company (KPLC) efforts to enhance electricity connectivity and reliability to domestic and industrial consumers in the region.

The investment will cover completed and ongoing projects in Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Siaya, Nyamira, Vihiga, Busia, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii and Kakamega counties.

peaking in Kisumu county, Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror said they are committed to provide quality and reliable electricity to drive the country’s economic growth.

Eng Siror was optimistic that investing Sh1 billion to construct additional power lines in Western region will improve electricity reliability.

"Our purpose is to supply adequate and reliable electricity to positively transform lives, as well as support trade and manufacturing which play a crucial role in our country's social-economic development," he said.

The Kenya Power boss noted that among some completed projects include the Narok to Bomet 132kV link that is expected to improve power reliability in South Nyanza and Western regions that was set up at a cost of Sh700 million.

He said the ongoing construction of the Kibos to Miwani to Ahero and Kisian to Luanda 33kV link is expected to improve power reliability and capacity in Kisumu South areas of Ahero, Miwani, Awasi, Katito and in Vihiga and Siaya Counties at a cost of Sh189 million.

"Additionally, the ongoing construction of the 132kV line from Ndhiwa substation to Thur Dibuoro will facilitate evacuation of power from Sondu Miriu to South Nyanza and greatly improve power stability in the region. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025," he said.

Siaya, Homabay and Narok are among counties with the lowest connection to KPLC grid with Siaya at 24.0 per cent, Homabay at 20.1 per cent and Narok at 23.6 per cent.

On January 31, 2025, Kenya Power recorded Sh9.97 billion profit after tax for the half year ended December 31, 2024, the management said the impressive performance was driven by increased electricity sales, lower cost of sales and reduced finance costs supported by the stability of the Kenya shilling against major foreign currencies.