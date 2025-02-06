The Standard

State says import levy saw creation of 16,000 jobs, 11 steel factories

By Graham Kajilwa | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

The introduction of an export and investment promotion levy in the Finance Act of 2023, is said to have facilitated the reopening of 11 steel millers - further creating 16,000 jobs.

The National Treasury, in the draft Budget Policy Statement, says the levy imposed on imported clinker saved the economy Sh20 billion in foreign exchange. Clinker is a key ingredient in cement manufacturing.

The statement notes that the government plans to ringfence the gains from these milestones to grow the construction sector, which is key to President William Ruto’s affordable housing programme.

This will be done over the medium term as it lays focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The statement said the government has continually supported building and construction value chains to boost job creation and foreign exchange earnings. This has been done with MSMEs in mind to attract investments in affordable housing.

“To accelerate local manufacturing, the government imposed levies on the importation of clinker, saving the country Sh20 billion in foreign exchange, as clinker imports dropped to zero,” the statement says.

“The government also imposed levies on imported steel billets, enabling 11 steel factories that had closed in the past six years to come back into operation, now hired 16,000 workers and saved Sh110 billion in foreign exchange.”

National Treasury says over the medium term, the government will consolidate the gains realised by continuing to support the establishment of an industrial park for construction materials.

It will also enhance local manufacturing of construction materials (clinker, cement, cabros, prefabs) and electrical and electronics fittings, cables and products, and ring-fence certain components of the low-cost housing project for MSMEs.

“Value addition will be enhanced through stimulating domestic investment into housing and construction sectors, modernisation of East Africa Portland Cement Company, promotion of alternative building technologies, establishment of heavy clay plant and promotion of cottage construction industries,” the statement says.

Related Topics

Levy on Imported Clinker Importation of Clinker Construction Sector Investment Promotion Levy
.

Latest Stories

Trump freezes aid to South Africa, citing law to 'seize' land
Trump freezes aid to South Africa, citing law to 'seize' land
Africa
By AFP
15 mins ago
Video of Oscar Sudi's serious face in CBC class leaves Kenyans in stitches: "Haoni lesson ikiisha"
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
50 mins ago
The 2027 conspiracy
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The 2027 conspiracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 55 mins ago
The 2027 conspiracy
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved