Investors in poultry bet on animal welfare to access more markets

Poultry farm

Poultry farmers and investors looking to access more markets and maximise their profits must prioritise animal welfare practices. This is as consumers across the world become cautious of the standards by which animals they eat are raised.

Those who overlook these market trends will miss potential business opportunities.

A recent baseline survey titled Mazuri Chicken and Egg Pilot Programme by Partner Africa, funded by Open Philanthropy and implemented with the Africa Network for Animal Welfare (ANAW) revealed that only 21 per cent of the farmers in five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Makueni and Kajiado were able to comply with the poultry welfare standards.

The survey aligns with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) regulations on chicken welfare focused on welfare practices at the farm level.

Partner Africa Standard Development Officer Eric Nkanata says those investing in poultry, mostly farmers are unaware of the existing standards since some of the requirements are too technical and complicated for them to understand.

“So, when setting up their farms, they didn’t factor in some of the welfare requirements,” he notes.

“An example is the design of poultry houses, including their orientation to the sun, handling the chicken after production, catching and slaughtering procedures, transportation to the markets and proper handling for both food safety and welfare animals, are overlooked.”

He adds, that although at the farm level, chickens are provided with feeds, water and shelter, a big gap exists at public markets, where chickens are often kept in cages for days without water and are exposed to noise and dust.

They are transported inhumanely, loaded onto trucks or vehicles while upside down, causing them a lot of stress.

Yet, standards recommend better treatment of chicken to ensure quality meat. When animals are subjected to stress, even during slaughter, it negatively affects the quality of meat. He advises humane methods of slaughter such as stunning to ensure chickens experience the least amount of pain before slaughter.

Push for standards

Nkanata says, globally most supermarkets like those in the United Kingdom (UK) have strict requirements, especially since Kenya exports a significant amount of food.

The retail sector is a major driver of these standards as it operates on a demand-based incentive model. “Consumers demand safe, sustainable food, which in turn pressures supermarkets to source from sustainable sources. So the supermarkets are the driving force,” he explains.

Locally, retail chains like Carrefour are demanding cage-free eggs produced through animal welfare practices. Now, over 79 per cent of farmers in five counties who do not comply with the standards will lose access to the markets.

Globally, large corporates, hotels and retail chains are now transitioning and focusing more on sourcing specific products from farmers who prioritise cage-free practices and products under welfare-friendly considerations.

Majid Al Futtaim, the parent firm of supermarket chain Carrefour has committed to selling only cage-free eggs across its stores in the region under a newly signed animal welfare policy.

Under the new Farmed Animal Health and Welfare Policy, the Dubai-based firm, with stores across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia says it is working towards a 100 per cent cage-free shell egg private label assortment.

It will be implemented across all the markets it operates in by 2030 and all national brands by 2032.

“Under our long-held commitment to leading in all the markets in which we operate, we are proud to provide customers with products that comply with the highest quality and safety standards, and that have been produced by socially and environmentally responsible means,” said Majid Al Futtaim Retail chief executive officer Hani Weiss.

That is why, farmers like Carol Wambui, founder of CJs Eco-Farm located in Kamulu, Kasarani sub-county in Nairobi are working hard to comply with animal welfare practices.

Wider markets

This is aimed at securing wider markets - both locally, regionally and internationally, where there is demand for chicken and eggs produced through welfare-focused methods. Initially, Carol, who had 500 birds constructed her poultry house without considering the welfare standards.

Later, issues of welfare became a major concern for farmers who did not adopt the practices since they would lack access to markets. “Through various animal welfare training by ANAW and other stakeholders, l rebuilt my poultry house, designed for free-range and includes perches for birds to exercise,” she explains.

With the switch to free-range, Carol began experiencing decreased cannibalism behaviour and pecking. The production of eggs increased with better prices.

The eggs are now fetching better prices. Initially, she sold a tray of eggs for between Sh400 and Sh500, but those produced with welfare practices go for at least Sh600.

“A tray of cage-free eggs costs between Sh600 and Sh700. I have built a loyal base of clients including organisations that specifically seek cage-free eggs and chickens reared through free-range methods.”

Other farmers like Joseph Kimathi Maingi, a poultry farmer and founder of Karen Fork Organics Chicken Products Ltd have already benefitted from adopting welfare practices.

He reveals that when he started, he wasn’t aware of the welfare practices, but later through networking, he received training from ANAW and integrated the practises on his farm in Limuru with 2,500 birds and Mbeere 7,000 birds. He raises chicken organically and naturally.

“For embracing welfare practises, l was given the opportunity to supply eggs to Carrefour supermarkets, now over one and half years and counting,” he shares.

In March 2024, he also got the opportunity to supply cage-free eggs to Naivas Supermarket.

Cage-free eggs are sold at a premium with a tray going for at least Sh600. In a month, Kimathi supplies Carrefour with cage-fee eggs worth Sh3 million. He’s now eyeing export markets.

Dr Dennis Bahati, a veterinary expert at ANAW cites the survey painted a gloomy picture, highlighting the need to train more farmers on poultry welfare.

He says they are expanding to other counties because issues observed in five counties indicate a similar problem.

Antimicrobial resistance

He shares, that they are also targeting to build consumer awareness about how animals are raised and produced.

Dr Bahati discloses that one of the biggest challenges we are facing, both as a country and globally, is the issue of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

“The AMR issue is being propagated by improper or excessive use of antibiotics and antimicrobials at the farm level. Some farmers treat animals on their own without consulting a veterinarian, and these antibiotics are not safe,” Dr Bahati explains.

As a result, when people eat chicken or egg products that are contaminated with antibiotic residues, the body can become resistant to the normal antibiotics used. Dr Bahati warns: “You will go to the hospital and a condition that initially was easily treated becomes a challenge. Once farmers understand the importance of addressing these issues at the production level, it becomes safe for consumers to eat these products.” He reiterates that observing the welfare practices brings benefits in both income and production. Dr Bahati notes that consumers who purchase cage-free eggs understand the value in them.

Cage-free egg production offers consumers benefits, including improved health, reduced mortality, higher product quality, enhanced disease resistance and reduced medication, lower risk of foodborne diseases, farmer job satisfaction, and a contribution to corporate citizenship efforts.

Obtain certification

Farmers who adhere to this standard, Dr Bahati says can obtain certification for their products from Kebs which developed them. Some farmers are losing out on the market because they have yet to embrace these welfare practices.

Moses Gathua, founder of Marion Gardens based in Nakuru reveals he’s been in the business for over 15 years, buying from farmers and supplying to hotels, individuals, other traders and in celebrations.

Later, his customers began inquiring more about how the chickens he sells are raised, especially about the environment they are kept. Fortunately, through his network, Gathua received training on how to raise poultry while observing animal welfare practices in 2023.

Since then, he’s attended several training sessions on welfare practices which have assisted him in understanding how to source poultry raised with animal welfare in mind.

Nowadays, he cannot just buy any chicken without first visiting the farmers or suppliers to ensure proper raising practices. “If you buy without checking and fail to sell, you are the one who faces the losses. So, l purchase from sources l trust,” he explains.

After buying, Gathua no longer transports his chicken tied on a motorbike or top of a vehicle’s carrier as he used to. His dream is to expand his business, build a slaughterhouse and venture into an export business.

Wachira Kariuki, who is in charge of policy and public affairs at ANAW, emphasizes that chickens have feelings and experience pain, hunger and fear based on how they are raised.