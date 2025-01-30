The Standard

Tala to expand lending to unbanked groups

By Brian Ngugi | 3h ago

Tala General Manager Annstella Mumbi. [File, Standard]

Mobile lender Tala plans to increase credit access to financially excluded groups in the country, including women and small businesses.

Tala says the move aims to address barriers to financial inclusion and support economic empowerment for underserved populations.

The firm announced the shift after it became the first Kenyan financial technology company to join the UN Global Compact, a global initiative promoting ethical business practices.

“We commit to continue to strive to democratise access to credit for the global majority, more so for MSMEs and women,” the company’s General Manager Annstella Mumbi announced in a statement. Ms Mumbi said small businesses and women are financially excluded from the credit market.

Tala joins over 24,000 companies globally that have aligned their strategies with the Compact’s principles.

.

.

.

