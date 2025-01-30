Why Mariakani is the new property hotspot in Kilifi

An aerial view of one of the modern buildings built in Mariakani, Kilifi County. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Mariakani town is 36 kilometres northwest of Mombasa, along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

Its name derives from the Kamba name for quivers “mathyakani” as it was the hiding place for quivers by long-distance traders before entering Mombasa.

Legend has it that the Sultan, who ruled Mombasa at the time, banned weapons from entering the town.

Therefore, Kamba traders would hide their quivers containing bows and arrows in the bushy area before proceeding.

But as the area grew, its name evolved to Mariakani. Today, it is home to big industries such as Mabati Rolling Mills, Kalu Works, and Duracell.

It also boasts two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) military installations, some of the Coast region’s main abattoirs, and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station, among others.

The industrial growth has, in turn, sparked a real estate boom.

This has also been fuelled by the construction of the 51-kilometre Mariakani-Bamba Road and Mariakani-Kaloleni-Mavueni road, driving up property prices, with an acre of land, which went for Sh200,000 in the 1990s, now going for Sh4 million. It is now arguably the third most popular coastal destination of choice for developers after Mombasa and Vipingo in Kilifi County.

This is on the back of the availability of land and its proximity to Mombasa.

“Top on them has been road infrastructure. Already we are seeing a surge in real estate investments coming up in the area. Of interest are individual property owners building residential homes, Saccos building estates for their members and for sale and private developers seeking land to put up multipurpose yards,’’ Mariakani Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Martha Musyoki said.

She said the main town has risen steadily since the early 70s and 80s when it was famous for its dairy sector and animal products such as hides, which were transported for export on the Mombasa-Kampala railway.

Later, the town became the preferred destination for transporters buying parking spaces or yards. Over time, transport firms opted to move from Mombasa’s Changamwe to Mariakani because of relatively cheaper land.

Large-scale industries, notably Mabati Rolling Mills and Kaluworks, have given Mariakani its new status as an industrial town. Ms Musyoki is optimistic that the dualling of the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, which passes through Mariakani, and the recent upgrading of the town into a municipality will lead to even faster growth.

‘’Mariakani Municipality, which I greatly fought for with my able Member of Parliament, Paul Katana, and Governor Gedion Mung’aro, serves as a pivotal junction for trade and development,’’ she said.

Revenue collection

While accenting the elevation of Mariakani alongside Mtwapa and Watamu as municipalities, Governor Mung’aro said the move would aid in the growth of the county, increasing revenue collection and aiding in job creation.

Ms Musyoki said Mariakani has a rich agricultural heritage, a diverse cultural tapestry, and a burgeoning industry, which offer a promising environment for growth and prosperity, making it an ideal destination for residents and investors.

She said the price of land varies depending on location. For example, plots near the main roads fetch higher prices than those farther inland.

Numerous real estate developers have recently emerged, promising goodies to potential home buyers. The appetite of land buyers has made it easier for the fast expansion of this once-sleepy town, according to Ms Musyoki.

“Today we have electricity in nearly all the homesteads in and around Mariakani, and tap water is readily available, though not at the rate that we would want,’’ the MCA said.

She added that real estate investors in the town have come up with friendly packages, making it possible for low-income earners to own a home.

An acre fetches between Sh3 and Sh4 million. Ms Musyoki said the construction of a bypass from Mariakani to Kaloleni up to Mavueni, near Kilifi town, and onwards to Malindi was a game changer.

The road is an important transport corridor for farmers, tourists, and investors traversing the Coast region due to its strategic position linking Mombasa, Kwale, and Kilifi counties.

It also forms an alternative entry into Tsavo East National Park for tourists from Kenya’s South and North Coast regions. “More people are now buying and building in Mariakani due to the affordability of plots and easy accessibility of construction materials, especially quarry stones from within Kilifi,” Joseph Tulo, an investor, said.

The majority of the new property owners in Mariakani are from other regions.