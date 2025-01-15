Where are alumni as universities struggle?

University students from left to right Masten Ogweno (Kenyatta University),Zadock Okoth Nyakwaka (UON),Michael Odungo (University of Eldoret and Adrian Oluoch (Chuka University)address the press outside University of Nairobi towers on Sunday,November 10,2024 on the ongoing public university lecturers.[Collins Kweyu,Standrad]

Kenyan universities have long been revered as centers of academic excellence, nurturing some of the country’s most notable leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

From Nobel laureates to political icons, these institutions boast an impressive alumni roster.

Yet, many of these accomplished individuals have been accused of neglecting their alma maters, leaving these universities to grapple with a myriad of challenges, from financial instability to infrastructural decay.

The University of Nairobi, for instance, is home to a celebrated list of alumni, including President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i a former powerful minister.

Former President Kibaki, who taught economics at the University of Nairobi, rarely engaged with the institution publicly.

Moi University takes pride in producing prominent political personalities like Deputy President Kithuri Kindiki, Mwangi wa Iria (former Murang’a governor), Aden Duale (Environment), Joshua Kutuny, Governors Fatuma Achani, Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet).

For the past one decade, the university has not seen peace grappled with challenges ranging from mismanagement, bankruptcy and unending lecturers’ protests.

This happens as the former students who have a big say in policy making in the stay silent.

But while speaking at Ngeria Technical Training Institute in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, President Ruto revealed that he has set up a committee to assess the magnitude of the issues facing the institution and recommend solutions.

“We will put in place an efficient management team and allocate it enough resources so that Moi University can thrive like the other public universities,” he said.

Kenyatta University counts business magnate James Mwangi CEO, Equity Bank, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, and former Kericho senator Charles Keter among its alumni but the university has also battled financial constraints.

The disconnect between these alumni and their alma maters is glaring.

Experts attribute this to a variety of factors, including poor alumni engagement strategies and governance issues within the universities themselves.

Professor John Shiundu, an education expert, explains that Kenyan universities are struggling to maintain the quality and prestige that once defined them.

“Many of our institutions are facing significant funding gaps, dilapidated infrastructure, and a lack of innovation,” he said.

“When alumni see little progress, they may feel less inclined to give back.”

Doctor Paul Wanjohi, proprietor of Sharp Education Centre, believes alumni support could help alleviate these challenges.

“Our universities have produced leaders who can make a difference. Unfortunately, few have stepped forward to create endowments, offer scholarships, or even advocate for improved funding,” he noted.

A glance at Kenya’s political elite shows a trend of successful graduates who have distanced themselves from their alma maters. The challenges facing Kenyan universities go beyond alumni neglect. These institutions are grappling with overcrowding, inadequate funding, outdated curricula, and brain drain.

The introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has further strained university resources as they struggle to align with new educational demands.

A report by the Commission for University Education (CUE) revealed that more than 30 percent of Kenyan university programs were unaccredited, raising questions about quality assurance.

“When the quality of education declines, it not only affects current students but also tarnishes the reputation of the alumni,” said Dr. Philip Amuyunzu lecturer, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

However, efforts to bridge the gap between alumni and their universities are slowly gaining traction.

Recently the University of Nairobi launched an alumni association to foster engagement, while Kenyatta University has been reaching out to former students to contribute to infrastructure projects.