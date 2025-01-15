Trends small business owners need to watch in 2025

Owners of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) know better than most the challenges in staying ahead of the pace of change.

Without the support of a large team, SMB leaders must wear many hats — from running product development or acquisition to managing marketing channels and balancing the business’s cash flow.

It can be especially difficult to pause and think proactively about what the future might hold when you’re in the throes of day-to-day operations.

However, it’s essential that these organisations future-proof in anticipation of the potential headwinds and opportunities that may present themselves down the line. Taking this forward-facing view is crucial for SMBs’ ability to compete — possibly even to survive — in changing and competitive market conditions. With that in mind, here are five trends that small business owners should keep an eye on for 2025.

Embracing AI for meaningful impact

Embracing AI doesn’t just mean adopting the latest technology for the sake of staying relevant; it means implementing tools where it makes the most sense for your business.

In 2025, expect to see a shift towards leveraging AI in ways that directly enhance operations and customer experiences in these smaller organisations. This will look different for every type of business.

For example, a software-as-a-service business may look to automate repetitive manual processes to improve efficiency, while a marketing agency may apply generative AI to streamline creative processes.

Other examples of where AI can cut your workload include: generating engaging social media captions, building templates for newsletters and writing persuasive ad content tailored to specific platforms.

No matter your industry, the focus will be on finding efficient solutions that save you time and allow you to focus on your core offering.

Economic shifts and cash flow resilience

As is standard at the outset of a new political administration and given the ongoing geopolitical environment, SMBs should be prepared for potential fluctuations in the economy. Despite anticipated rate cuts, there is still some uncertainty about what the new year will bring, making cash flow management more critical than ever. If you’re operating across borders, it’s worth considering a multi-currency business account that allows you to hedge against potential volatility. Multi-currency accounts enable you to hold and manage money across borders seamlessly and maintain oversight of your cash flow across supply chains and countries of operation.

Preparing for the Gen Z consumer

With Gen Z poised to become the most dominant consumer segment by spending power before 2030, SMBs may need to consider adapting their marketing and service strategies to meet the unique preferences of this demographic.

Broadly, this generation values authenticity, sustainability and personalised experiences, and they prefer short-form content (think: TikTok, Instagram Reels).

You may consider working with influencers who have developed a genuine rapport with their audience and are trusted to share the best products and recommendations.

If your business relies less heavily on wider marketing, you may simply focus on how to organically share your story with the customers you do business with to bring that human element that is so often overlooked.

Navigating tech regulations and data privacy

As every small business owner knows, staying abreast of regulatory requirements is a time-consuming and often complex practice. However tedious, it is also vital to long-term success. Depending on the industry and size of your operation, there may be any number of regulations to follow. Here’s one example: data privacy and personally identifiable information (PII) management.

There is (rightly) consistent conversation around the responsibility of large and small businesses to protect their customers’ information, from their contact emails to their bank details. Building your own data collection safety practices and regularly reviewing your security systems is a great start.

To stay on top of any changing regulations and what they mean for your business, it’s a good idea to sign up for newsletters and updates from media outlets covering legal and regulatory news.

Sustainability as a business imperative

Sustainability is no longer a trend; it’s a necessity. As consumers and employees increasingly demand environmentally responsible practices, SMBs’ must weave sustainability into their operations.

This can involve adopting conscious supply chain practices, utilising green packaging or offsetting environmental impact through programs focusing on carbon removal efforts.