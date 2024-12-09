Tana River records highest own revenue growth as counties miss targets

Tana River County registered the highest growth in own source revenue, rising by 819 per cent to Sh78.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, according to a new report.

It, however, trailed Narok, Nairobi, and Mombasa in overall collections with Sh2.9 billion, Sh2.1 billion and Sh832.1 million respectively. This is according to the County Government’s Budget Implementation Review Report for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.

The report by the Controller of Budget lists Tana River, Narok, Samburu, Garissa, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties as some of the devolved units whose own collections were above 25 per cent of the annual target.

Tana River led with 81 per cent followed by Narok (60 per cent), Samburu (36 per cent), Garissa (27 per cent) and Elgeyo Marakwet (26 per cent). At Sh2.9 billion, Narok’s revenues were 78 per cent higher over a similar period last year, while Samburu’s Sh100.9 million was an increase of 20 per cent, Garissa’s sh80.5 million an increase of 87 per cent and Elgeyo Marakwet’s Sh78.7 million an increase of 19 per cent.

On the flip side, eight counties’ collections fell below 10 per cent of their annual targets.

These were Marsabit, Kajiado and Nyamira at nine per cent each; Bungoma, Machakos and Kericho at eight per cent each; Kisumu at seven per cent and Bomet at six per cent.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o advises county governments whose own source revenue performance in the review period was below 15 per cent of the annual target to set realistic and attainable targets. These targets, she says, should be adjusted according to the performance during the year through the Supplementary Budget.

“Further, the Controller of Budget advises the county governments to put austerity measures in place to ensure that expenditures and commitments align with the available resources,” she says in the report.