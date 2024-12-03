Positive narrative about Kenya will help boost tourism, says KTB boss

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei. [File, Standard]

Kenyans have been encouraged to adopt a positive narrative about their country to bolster the tourism sector.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chief executive June Chepkemei said locals ought to be the ambassadors of the country’s beauty and potential.

Speaking during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Nairobi, KTB boss said it will be difficult for international visitors to understand the allure of Magical Kenya if we fail to appreciate and celebrate their country.

“We need to be able to tell our own story in a positive way,” Chepkemei said. “A great challenge has been the negative sentiments often expressed by Kenyans. Nobody will want to visit a country if its own people speak poorly of it.”

Leading democracy

Chepkemei stressed that while it is important to address issues bedevilling the country, it should be done in a manner that does not paint Kenya in a negative light.

“We must advocate positivity, especially when dealing with visitors,” she added.

“When tourists land in Kenya and interact with locals, they should hear about the country’s advancements, such as being the leading democracy in East Africa and a place where freedom of expression is cherished.”

The government and industry experts believe the key to attracting more visitors lies in portraying a good image of the nation.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s latest report, Kenya’s tourism industry has shown impressive recovery as of mid-2024.

International visitor arrivals have surged by 21.3 per cent in the first half of the year compared to pre-pandemic levels. This growth signifies a sector that is steadily bouncing back from the setbacks of Covid.

With over 1.9 million visitors welcomed in 2024, the sector is on track.

However, despite the positive outlook high park entry fees remain a key challenge. Stakeholders, including tour operators, guides, and hotel owners, have raised concerns over the rising costs at major tourist destinations such as Maasai Mara and other Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS)-managed parks.

Earlier this year, the Narok County government increased park fees for the Mara Game Reserve, with prices doubling from Sh1,571 to Sh3,142 ($100 to $200).

In response, KWS announced a series of fee hikes for other national parks, including Nairobi National Park, Lake Nakuru, Amboseli, and Tsavo.

The Kenyan government is also making significant strides in promoting the sector. “If we continue to focus on positive conversations about Kenya, we can accelerate this growth and double our tourism numbers. By June 2025, we aim to welcome 2.4 million tourists,” she said.

In his State of the Nation address, President William Ruto lauded KWS for its innovative approach to revenue collection.