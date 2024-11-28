Nairobi strengthens hospitality sector with new opening

French hotel chain Novotel, General Manager Fabio Gonsalves. [Emmanuel Kipchumba, Standard]

As Nairobi continues to solidify its position as a key business and tourism hub in Africa, the demand for high-quality accommodations in the city’s Westlands area has surged.

The region’s growth has created a need for spaces that cater to both business travellers and leisure seekers.

To meet this demand, Novotel, a French hotel chain under the Accor Group, has opened a new facility in Westlands.

The hotel includes 347 rooms, 13 meeting spaces, and a ballroom that can host more than 100 guests.

Fabio Gonsalves, General Manager of Novotel Nairobi Westlands, said the hotel is designed to provide flexible workspaces and dining options suited for a variety of guests.

“We aim to create experiences for business travellers and families alike,” he said.

Accor views the opening as part of its broader strategy to expand in Africa.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer for Accor’s Middle East and Africa division, said the hotel strengthens the company's presence in the region.

“It offers access to Nairobi’s business and leisure offerings, marking an important step in our growth,” Stevens said.

The new Novotel is expected to boost Nairobi’s appeal as a destination for both business and leisure, supporting the city’s economic development.