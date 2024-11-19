Why human-to-human interaction is irreplaceable with tech in customer service

In today’s digital age, one truth remains constant: the undeniable importance of human-to-human (H2H) interactions.

While technologies like Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) shape customer experiences, the human connections behind these transactions create meaningful value.

Human behaviour, emotions, and relationships are at the core of customer experience (CX), which scientific theories like the Social Exchange Theory and Humanistic Theory of Communication support.

The Social Exchange Theory explains that human relationships are based on a cost-benefit analysis. This applies to customer interactions as well.

Customers assess the value of a product or service against the effort and cost involved in acquiring it. Businesses can tailor their services to provide a worthwhile, mutually beneficial experience when they understand that relationships are about exchanging value.

On the other hand, the Humanistic Theory of Communication highlights the importance of empathy and understanding. Effective communication fosters relationships where people genuinely understand each other’s needs and emotions.

This applies directly to customer service—companies focusing on creating authentic connections will go beyond merely transactional relationships.

In both B2C and B2B models, the future of customer experience is leaning towards an H2H approach. B2C, for instance, involves engaging directly with consumers, but the real impact comes from the interaction between the brand and the person behind the purchase.

Similarly, B2B transactions, while seemingly more formal, also involve human decision-makers. Understanding that every transaction is inherently human is crucial to maintaining strong relationships.

Whether dealing with individuals or corporations, the human beings on both sides of the transaction ultimately matter.

Joey Coleman illustrates this concept well. For example, when a parent buys bread for their child, it’s not just the parent who benefits—the child also experiences the product.

H2H goes beyond the immediate buyer and touches the entire ecosystem of people who interact with the product. Businesses should thus consider the broader human impact of their products, acknowledging that both customers and employees are vital to delivering a positive experience.

Moreover, the H2H philosophy reminds us that behind every product and service is a human being. A lack of communication or empathy can quickly lead to customer dissatisfaction.

For instance, if a service failure occurs and the representative handling the complaint is indifferent, the customer is left feeling unheard and unvalued. This erodes trust and weakens the relationship.

By contrast, companies that demonstrate empathy and human connection strengthen customer loyalty and satisfaction.

With the rise of AI, machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR), businesses are turning to these tools to enhance personalization and streamline processes. While AI can respond to customer queries with precision, it cannot offer empathy.

Similarly, ML can predict preferences but cannot address real-time emotional needs. VR offers immersive experiences, but it can’t replace the warmth of a human connection. These technologies, while useful, cannot replicate the depth and authenticity of H2H interactions, which acknowledge the emotional complexity of human relationships.

Customer service is often intangible and variable, shaped by each unique interaction. Customers may not be able to touch or see the service they receive, but they feel its impact deeply.

This makes emotional intelligence and real-time responses critical in maintaining customer satisfaction. Human interactions close the gap left by technology, bringing warmth and adaptability to customer service. The power of emotional connection in CX cannot be overstated. Customers don’t just remember what a company did for them—they remember how they were made to feel. “Moments of delight,” such as a helpful solution or an empathetic conversation, stand out more than the entire customer journey. By focusing on these moments, businesses create lasting emotional connections that foster loyalty.

H2H is more than just a strategy; it’s a business philosophy that should be embraced at every level of an organization.

From the people creating products to those benefiting from them, even indirectly, businesses must remember that at the heart of every transaction is a human being with emotions, needs, and desires.

While businesses are increasingly driven by data and technology, it is the human element that remains the key to delivering memorable and impactful customer experiences. To truly succeed, companies must integrate H2H into their identity, building trust, empathy, and emotional connections that last a lifetime.

The writer is the founder, The Loop Consulting, and an adjunct lecturer at a local private university