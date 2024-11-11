The Standard

Solar conference to boost Kenya as renewable energy hub

By Sofia Ali | 55m ago
Sh232.5 million Mageta Solar Mini-Grid in West Yimbo, Siaya county. [File, Standard]

Kenya is set to host a solar energy conference as the country seeks to boost its status as a renewable energy hub in Africa.

The Powerelec Kenya 2024 conference to be held on November 13-15, 2024 will focus on solar energy, renewable solutions, and grid flexibility and will feature an exhibition of cutting-edge technologies including energy storage, power systems, and electrical solutions.

Kenya, which has set ambitious targets for a fully renewable energy-powered grid, is increasingly seen as a leader in the renewable energy transition in Africa.

With its growing portfolio of clean energy projects, including major investments in geothermal and solar power, the country is positioning itself to not only meet its own energy needs but also become a regional energy hub.

The conference will provide a key opportunity for stakeholders to discuss strategies and policies that support the country’s renewable energy ambitions.

Delegates and speakers including top thought leaders, global investors, and industry experts are expected to attend.

Lei Wu, chief operating officer at Sungrow’s Overseas Strategic KA Center and MEA Region, said the conference represents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, explore innovative solutions, and support Kenya in achieving its 100 per cent renewable energy target.

“Kenya’s renewable energy ambitions align perfectly with our vision. By combining efforts with key stakeholders, we believe we can contribute to a more sustainable future for East Africa and beyond.”

The conference will explore themes such as scaling integrating renewable sources into national grids, and expanding investment in diverse renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar, hydropower, and wind.

Experts and policymakers will delve into Kenya’s progress toward its 100 per cent renewable energy target, as well as explore innovative solutions for overcoming challenges such as grid flexibility and capacity limitations. 

.

.

