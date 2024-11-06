Love for fine suits turns pharmacist into fashion designer sensation

Simon Wachira in his shop in Nakuru town. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

Simon Wachira’s insightful taste for good men’s suits ignited his desire to change his career path from pharmacy to fashion design.

After a short stint as an intern in pharmacy, the 23-year-old made the drastic decision and has not looked back. He founded Wachira Designs three years ago and has since expanded the business to two outlets, one within Nakuru town and the other at Kabarak.

“I am a pharmacist graduate from Kabarak University, but I have always had a passion for fashion,” he said.

Growing up in Kirinyaga County, he was fascinated by people who dressed in designer clothes, especially suits.

He longed to one day own a pair, but going into fashion design was beyond his wildest dreams.

“I recall in 2017 when I was called for an online job interview and was required to dress officially. I had no suit of mine and was forced to borrow one, which turned out to be oversized. I was so embarrassed, but I had no choice,” recalled Wachira.

The experience was a turning point. He started saving and bought his first purple suit in the second year for Sh6,000. He was surprised at how a good suit can lift one’s confidence, going by the many compliments he received around campus whenever he wore it.

This would later inform his business slogan - Wachira Designs, a good look is therapeutic.

The pharmacist said he applied the entrepreneurship and communications skills he learnt at the university to popularise his budding business. “Looking good makes one feel good. With time, it became difficult for me to repeat the suit, so I challenged myself to acquire more suits,” said Wachira.

His growing fashion sense endeared him to other students, which saw him elected student leader in his senior year at the university.

His friends soon started enquiring about his tailor. Wachira saw an opportunity and struck an arrangement with his tailor to act as a salesman for his designs at a small fee.

“My orders were in bulk, and my tailor suggested that I could earn a commission for every order I brought, which was a good deal,” he said.

Wachira initially targeted his circle of friends, starting with three orders, which earned him Sh1,000. He used the money to buy his own material, which was the beginning of his clothing line in partnership with his tailor. Wachira would source the orders and work with the tailor on the designs.

His discipline in saving played a crucial role in growing his business, and he often encouraged his peers to adopt a similar saving culture.

As the orders grew, he sourced his own fabrics and created promotional materials to market the business.

Simon Wachira the founder of Wachira designs in Nakuru. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

Largely financial

Initially, his parents were disappointed and concerned about his decision to start a business, fearing he would abandon their shared dream of becoming a pharmacist—a path they had invested in heavily.

However, after he explained his vision and motivation, which was largely financial, they got behind his idea.

This meant he had to work twice as hard to maintain his grades and keep the business running. To balance his school and business commitments, he often stayed up late studying, while he dedicated most afternoons to the business.

As a student leader, Wachira’s position made it easy for other students to recognise him and his brand, leading to a steady stream of orders. Graduation season became especially profitable, as graduates placed orders and referred him to clients across the counties.

In 2022, motivated by growing demand, he invested Sh150,000 to open a shop, which enabled him to better monitor operations and fulfil customer orders after graduating.

To his peers’ surprise, Wachira achieved an A in his final exams. His business reached a turning point when the university vice-chancellor became one of his clients, which greatly boosted his reputation.

Staying competitive required him to research fashion trends and learn from his competitors. His target market includes corporate clients, bridal attire, and African wear.

He successfully leveraged technology, especially social media and artificial intelligence, for advertising and enhancing creativity in his designs.

Despite his successes, Wachira faced challenges, such as power outages that disrupted production and delayed payments after delivery, leading to financial losses.

One of his lowest moments came when he was unable to fulfil graduation orders because his tailor prioritised other projects. This failure left some clients disappointed and pushed him close to depression.

Wachira noted that business peaks between August and December, with sales slowing in January. Currently, he employs five staff members and emphasises the importance of starting small, focusing on self-improvement, and maintaining discipline as the keys to success.