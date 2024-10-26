The Standard

e-Citizen services giving State Sh800 million daily

By Okumu Modachi | 2h ago

 

The Government’s digital platform, e-citizen, is now offering 19,250 services. 

The latest update by the Ministry of Interior also says the uptake of the services on the platform is earning the State Sh800 million daily.

“The national government has prioritised digitalisation to enhance convenience, reliability, and transparency in access to quality public services,” the update reads.

The online-based services include applications for identity cards, passports, certificates of good conduct, and application and renewal of driving licenses. 

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok noted that the efficiency in accessing government services online will enhance the much-needed internally generated revenue for the country. 

According to the ministry, the security and cyber-attack challenges of the digital platform have been addressed.

In July last year, the e-citizen portal faced a huge attack that jammed the system, causing outages and blocking access to the services.  

“Data protection protocols have been ringfenced to guarantee privacy to around 300,000 daily users of e-citizen,” Bitok said. 

Through the platform, Bitok said, the government has consolidated all payments for its services to a single pay bill number.

Bitok said one can “easily pay for e-citizen services on mobile money transfers, debits cards and real-time gross settlements (RTGS).  

Last year, President William Ruto issued a directive that required that all payments for government services be made through a single mobile money account. 

The onboarding of all government services on the single portal was a key part of Ruto’s plan to digitise the economy, to adopt advanced technological solutions. 

Related Topics

e-Citizen e-Citizen Services e-Citizen Revenue
.

Latest Stories

Savannah ups offer in fight for Bamburi with Tanzania firm
Savannah ups offer in fight for Bamburi with Tanzania firm
Business
By Macharia Kamau
7 mins ago
Premium Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
7 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How shareholding mantra became Gachagua's ultimate defeat
By Biketi Kikechi 7 mins ago
Premium How shareholding mantra became Gachagua's ultimate defeat
Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
By Patrick Muinde 7 mins ago
Premium Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
Ruto suffers setback as court blocks Adani-Ketraco deal
By Antony Gitonga 7 mins ago
Premium Ruto suffers setback as court blocks Adani-Ketraco deal
Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved