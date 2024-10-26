e-Citizen services giving State Sh800 million daily

The Government’s digital platform, e-citizen, is now offering 19,250 services.

The latest update by the Ministry of Interior also says the uptake of the services on the platform is earning the State Sh800 million daily.

“The national government has prioritised digitalisation to enhance convenience, reliability, and transparency in access to quality public services,” the update reads.

The online-based services include applications for identity cards, passports, certificates of good conduct, and application and renewal of driving licenses.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok noted that the efficiency in accessing government services online will enhance the much-needed internally generated revenue for the country.

According to the ministry, the security and cyber-attack challenges of the digital platform have been addressed.

In July last year, the e-citizen portal faced a huge attack that jammed the system, causing outages and blocking access to the services.

“Data protection protocols have been ringfenced to guarantee privacy to around 300,000 daily users of e-citizen,” Bitok said.

Through the platform, Bitok said, the government has consolidated all payments for its services to a single pay bill number.

Bitok said one can “easily pay for e-citizen services on mobile money transfers, debits cards and real-time gross settlements (RTGS).

Last year, President William Ruto issued a directive that required that all payments for government services be made through a single mobile money account.

The onboarding of all government services on the single portal was a key part of Ruto’s plan to digitise the economy, to adopt advanced technological solutions.