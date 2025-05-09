Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost at the St Peter's Basilica. [AFP]

The inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18, in St Peter's Square, the Vatican announced.

World leaders are expected to gather for the event, held 10 days after the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the first US head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

The new pontiff will meet with journalists on Monday and with diplomats accredited to the Holy See the following Friday, the Vatican said.

Leo's first general audience will be on Wednesday May 21 and he will meet with members of the Roman Curia -- top Vatican officials -- on May 24.