Engineers gather in Kigali with focus on sustainable development goals

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore (centre) tours exhibition stands at the Global Engineering Conference in Kigali, Rwanda. [Courtesy]

A federation of African engineers has commended government leaders and other policymakers for collaborating with engineers to advance the sustainable development goals agenda.

Under the umbrella of the Federation of Africa Engineering Organisations (FAEO), the engineers said for too long, the engineering profession has been locked out in conversations among themselves often missing the critical engagement with policymakers and political leaders who shape the frameworks within which they work.

President of the federation Papias Kazawadi said there is an urgent need for all stakeholders including engineers to come on board and find a lasting solution that will tackle the current global challenges.

Mr Kazawadi spoke at the inaugural Global Engineering Conference (GECO) bringing together over 700 delegates from over 30 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, has started in Kigali, Rwanda.

The high-level meeting includes engineers, senior government officials, policymakers, the academia and the business community to discuss pressing issues affecting the engineering industry.

Under the theme, “Engineering Innovations for a Sustainable Future,” the gathering is the first in sub-Sahara Africa since the creation of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) in 1968.

The three-day event is hosted by the Institution of Engineers Rwanda (IER) in collaboration with WFEO.

“This conference marks a significant departure from the tradition where our profession has been locked in conversations among ourselves, often missing the critical engagement with policymakers and political leaders who shape the frameworks within which we work,” said Kazawadi.

According to him, the planet and humanity depend on engineering solutions being created today.

“The six sub-themes of this conference—engineering quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action are central to addressing the global challenges,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Institution of Engineers Rwanda CEO Steven Sabiti who said the meeting will provide a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among engineers and engineering organisations worldwide, with a focus on sustainability, resilience and inclusivity.

“We anticipate meaningful synergies among practitioners worldwide that will positively impact STEM education, especially skills development for the engineering workforce in Africa and beyond,” said Sabiti.

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore said for the East African nation to be the first to host the gathering is a testament to the strides the country has made in innovation and technological advancement.

“We celebrate not only the remarkable strides we have made in engineering but the vital role the engineering profession plays in achieving sustainable development goals over the next few years,” he said.

According to John Robert Otieno, an engineer from Kenya, the conference is a great opportunity for practitioners within the region to network with peers from around the globe.

“It is an eye-opener for our engineers, especially the young ones to learn from the best in the industry. We have heard incredible presentations, especially on matters of sustainable engineering,” he said.