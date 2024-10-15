Kenya, Ghana commit to improve trade relations

Floice Mukabana, CEO of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, said there is need for direct flights between Nairobi and Accra to further facilitate trade. [@MakeItKenya, X]

Kenya and Ghana are boosting bilateral trade ties, with the volume of goods exchanged on an upward trajectory. Kenya’s exports to the West African country are mainly vegetable fibres, tea, and aluminum while Ghana exports coconut oil, cocoa powder, and mushroom spawn.

During celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the Ghana trade House in Nairobi on Monday, Ghana’s Ambassador to Kenya Damptey Asare expressed gratitude to the Kenyan government for its warm acceptance of the trade house.

He emphasised the importance of promoting the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for strengthening trade relations across the continent. “This celebration is not just about marking one year; it represents a significant step forward in fostering economic ties between Ghana and Kenya, and by extension, all of East Africa,” the envoy said.

Floice Mukabana, CEO of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, said there is need for direct flights between Nairobi and Accra to further facilitate trade.

She emphasised the need for seamless logistics to enhance market access for goods on both sides. “Creating direct routes will not only reduce transportation costs but also improve the speed at which goods can be exchanged,” Mukabana said, calling for concerted efforts to address logistical challenges in African trade.

The Deputy CEO Ghana Export Promotion Authority Samuel Dentu said partnerships and collaboration remain central to the trade house’s strategy. “Our journey has been one of collaboration, and we aim to position both Ghanaian and Kenyan products in other African countries as well,” he said. The trade house has engaged with Kenyan consumers by conducting product activations in various malls in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The increased trade has also attracted the attention of key stakeholders in the region. Executive Director of Starmark Marketing Company Kris Senanu noted the importance of collaboration between government institutions and the private sector to ensure sustained growth in African trade.