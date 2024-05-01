Bid to boost Africa's talent pool with tech scholarships in top gear

Young tech talents in Kenya and across Africa gear up for the transformative Talent4Startups program. [File, Standard]

Social impact organisation Power Learn Project (PLP) is targeting to impart skills on 15,000 youth in Africa this year through technology scholarships.

The project seeks to provide high-quality, decentralised tech training to equip the youth with the skills needed to secure their livelihoods.

According to the organisation’s latest impact report, PLP has empowered over 7,000 graduates across five African countries, with success particularly evident in its focus on e-commerce solutions where 1,300 graduates have completed projects within this sector.

To help achieve its goals, PLP recently appointed a new board of trustees, led by former ICT and Youth Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Ahmed Abdalla.

"It’s certainly refreshing to welcome our new board of trustees, and we look forward to the transformative potential ahead,” said the Governing Council chairman Sasaki Kenji, a philanthropist, renowned entrepreneur, and PLP benefactor.

“Africa is a vibrant hub of tech innovation, and PLP is committed to empowering the next generation of developers equipped to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges—from climate change, food security, healthcare, and financial inclusion.”

Also on the new board are Belva Digital CEO Serah Katusya, Gebeya chief growth officer Martin Ndlovu, Deloitte partner Anthony Muiyuro, and Heva Fund managing partner Wakiuru Njuguna.

“I am incredibly excited about this appointment. Youth empowerment has always been a core value for me,” Ms Abdalla said. “PLP‘s mission to empower a generation of tech-savvy African youth perfectly aligns with my values and vision for the continent‘s future.”

In a strategic shift, PLP also announced the conclusion of its partnership with Adanian Labs, which will expand its operations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

“We don‘t just train the continent’s youth; we advocate for policies that empower them to turn their skills into success stories,” said PLP executive director Mumbi Ndung‘u.