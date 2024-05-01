The Standard

Bid to boost Africa's talent pool with tech scholarships in top gear

By Kelly Boss | 58m ago

 

Young tech talents in Kenya and across Africa gear up for the transformative Talent4Startups program. [File, Standard]

Social impact organisation Power Learn Project (PLP) is targeting to impart skills on 15,000 youth in Africa this year through technology scholarships.

The project seeks to provide high-quality, decentralised tech training to equip the youth with the skills needed to secure their livelihoods.

According to the organisation’s latest impact report, PLP has empowered over 7,000 graduates across five African countries, with success particularly evident in its focus on e-commerce solutions where 1,300 graduates have completed projects within this sector.

To help achieve its goals, PLP recently appointed a new board of trustees, led by former ICT and Youth Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Ahmed Abdalla.

"It’s certainly refreshing to welcome our new board of trustees, and we look forward to the transformative potential ahead,” said the Governing Council chairman Sasaki Kenji, a philanthropist, renowned entrepreneur, and PLP benefactor.  

“Africa is a vibrant hub of tech innovation, and PLP is committed to empowering the next generation of developers equipped to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges—from climate change, food security, healthcare, and financial inclusion.”

Also on the new board are Belva Digital CEO Serah Katusya, Gebeya chief growth officer Martin Ndlovu, Deloitte partner Anthony Muiyuro, and Heva Fund managing partner Wakiuru Njuguna.

“I am incredibly excited about this appointment. Youth empowerment has always been a core value for me,” Ms Abdalla said. “PLP‘s mission to empower a generation of tech-savvy African youth perfectly aligns with my values and vision for the continent‘s future.”

In a strategic shift, PLP also announced the conclusion of its partnership with Adanian Labs, which will expand its operations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

“We don‘t just train the continent’s youth; we advocate for policies that empower them to turn their skills into success stories,” said PLP executive director Mumbi Ndung‘u.

Related Topics

Africa Tech Scholarships Power Learn Project Tech Training
.

Latest Stories

Unlocking the creative power of out-of-home advertising
Unlocking the creative power of out-of-home advertising
Opinion
By Emmah Ngugi and Kui Kariuki
13 mins ago
It's a bumpy ride for e-mobility firms in bid to move past start-up phase
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
39 mins ago
Deepening connections with customers through conversational messaging
Opinion
By Alam Numi’c
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetangula allows motion to impeach CS Linturi
By Grace Ng'ang'a 4 hrs ago
Premium Wetangula allows motion to impeach CS Linturi
Ex-Murang'a governor, two others in court over Sh351m county scam
By Collins Kweyu 4 hrs ago
Premium Ex-Murang'a governor, two others in court over Sh351m county scam
Private schools defy ministry order to postpone reopening
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Premium Private schools defy ministry order to postpone reopening
Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved