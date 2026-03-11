Wave of suicide incidents reported in various counties

Audio By Vocalize

Police have raised concerns over the escalating incidents of suicide, urging those depressed to seek counseling as an alternative.

Police in several parts of the country are investigating a series of suicide incidents reported on Wednesday in Nyandarua, Kiambu and Kilifi counties.

In Nyandarua County, detectives are probing the death of a 54-year-old man who was found hanging inside a house in Mathigira area.

According to police, the lifeless body of Daniel Kamau Mungai was found hanging from the roof using a towel inside a four-roomed house belonging to his brother.

Preliminary investigations indicate the deceased had been struggling with mental health challenges and had reportedly complained of being pursued by demons.

Police said he had sought refuge at his brother’s home the previous night. No suicide note was recovered.

In Kiambu County, police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man whose body was discovered near Karura River in Mahindi area, Karura Sub-location in Kiambaa Sub-County.

Officers from Kihara Police Station who visited the scene found the body of John Kirure Kamau with blood oozing from his mouth but without visible physical injuries.

Police recovered a sachet suspected to contain poison branded “Rat and Mouse Killing – Sure to Kill, Dawa Bila Harufu” and a plastic bottle believed to have been used to ingest the substance.

Investigators said the deceased had allegedly threatened to take his own life earlier in February during a dispute with his mother, a matter that had been reported at Karura Police Post.

The body was moved to Kihara Level IV Hospital Mortuary pending an autopsy.

In a separate incident in Juja Sub-County, a 49-year-old clinical officer was found dead after allegedly hanging himself in a bathroom at a house in Super Highway Estate along Kenyatta Road.

The body of the deceased was found hanging from a bathroom grill with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased worked as a clinical officer with the Kirinyaga County Government and had moved to live with his sister in February after reportedly developing severe depression.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi and was scheduled to attend a clinic appointment on the day he died.

Elsewhere in Kilifi County, police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman who was found hanging from a tree in Musumarini Village, Marereni Sub-location.

The incident was reported by the area Assistant Chief, Daniel Guyo, who said Agnes Chapa Kiti had left her house during the night and was later found dead at around 7:00 a.m.

Police officers from Marereni Police Station and DCI Magarini visited the scene and established that the woman, who lived with her 83-year-old mother, had used a rope to hang herself from a tree on a farm near their home.

Authorities said the motive for the incident remains unknown and no suicide note was recovered.

The suicide incidents come even as police urge members of the public to seek counselling and support services when facing emotional or mental distress.