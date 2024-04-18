The Standard

Ministry launches portal to ease trade

By Esther Dianah | 40m ago
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] 

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has inaugurated the Karibu Business Support Centre (KBSC), a unified platform catering to all businesses across the country.

This initiative signifies a significant leap towards improving the business environment in Kenya. The KBSC, an online portal, is designed to address both domestic and international business concerns in a cohesive and transparent manner.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, this move reflects the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity.

During the launch event held in Nairobi, it was highlighted that the KBSC is poised to transform the business landscape by serving as a comprehensive resource hub for entrepreneurs, investors, and traders.

Offering a wide spectrum of services, including advisory support on investments, manufacturing and trade policies, business information dissemination, liaison services, and business linkage facilitation, the KBSC aims to empower businesses and drive economic advancement.

Rebecca Miano, the Trade CS, emphasised that through the KBSC Online portal, they aim to streamline processes and tackle challenges faced by businesses, providing detailed information and seamless interaction with government agencies on investment, industry, and trade matters.

The CS underscored the importance of creating an enabling environment for business and investment opportunities to thrive, reiterating the government’s commitment to streamlining service provision and addressing challenges faced by entrepreneurs, investors, and traders.

“Our vision for the Karibu Business Support Centre goes beyond its establishment; it embodies our unwavering commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya,” she stated.

The CS said whether entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas or seasoned industrialists seeking expansion, the KBSC is ready to simplify and expedite their business journey. 

.

