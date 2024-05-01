Private schools defy ministry order to postpone reopening

School-going children return home after they found their school Kantafu Primary in Matungulu, Machakos County locked on the opening day of term two on April 29, 2024. [Cillins Kweyu, Standard]

Private schools have asked students to resume classes despite a directive to postpone reopening due to ongoing heavy rains.

This decision has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the safety of students amidst the challenging weather conditions that have claimed nearly 170 lives.

One such school is Rockfield Senior School in Pipeline, Nairobi, which directed candidates sitting this year’s KCSE examination to report back to school on Thursday, May 2, a day after the Labour Day holiday. “Our dear candidates under pressure to complete the syllabus will be required to report on May 2nd starting from 10 am. The school will provide a bus for those who wish to use it,” the letter reads.

For students in the lower classes, Form One, Two and Three, the school has instructed them to report back on Sunday, May 5, a day to the rescheduled opening date.

Speaking to The Standard, an official of the school confirmed that students will report back on Thursday and that they have put in place measures to ensure they are safe in school.

“We have to pick up and drop off points to ensure the learners get to school safe and return home safe as well,” said the official who sought to remain anonymous.

Shepherds Junior School in Nairobi sent a text message to parents affirming that its reopening dates remained unchanged, scheduled for April 29 and 30 for boarding and day school learners, respectively. The school cited its autonomy as a private institution, asserting its ability to ensure a consistent learning environment despite government advisories.

“As a private school, we are able to resume operations to ensure a consistent learning environment for your child… We didn’t adjust our schedule based on the government’s plan,” the phone message seen by The Standard reads.

The school further indicates that it will exercise precautions with the ongoing rains.

“While the next 10 days’ forecast shows ongoing rain, we’ll take all necessary precautions and keep you informed daily,” reads the message to parents on Monday morning.

This is even as the Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned that the heavy rains are expected to persist throughout the week, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Kenya Private Schools Association chairman Charles Ochome yesterday warned that schools violating the ministry directive “are on their own”. “The order by the CS was clear. Schools should remain closed but if some have reopened then they should know that a problem would arise if there is an incident,” Ochome said.

On Monday, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang said learners who had already reported back to school should be retained within the school premises.