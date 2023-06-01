The Standard

Embrace digitisation to cut costs, contractors urged

By Mike Kihaki | 1h ago
Permanent secretaryPublic Works Joel Arumonyang and President Institute of Quantity surveyors of Kenya  Jennifer Musyimi display a handbook after the launch of the Construction cost Handbook on May 25, 2023. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The uptake and use of technology are inevitable in the construction industry across the globe for growth.

This will not only cut the cost of construction and save time but also enhance the efficiency of the final product.

This can be achieved through embracing digital transformation which adopts the use of technology to improve the way buildings and infrastructure are designed, constructed, and managed through a range of digital tools and technologies.

This includes Building Information Modelling (BIM), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, drones, and data analytics.

Speaking during an Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) symposium in Nairobi last week, Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang said with the growth in technology there has been transformation leading to greater efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings.

 ‘‘One key aspect of digital transformation in the built environment is the use of BIM, which involves creating a digital representation of a building or infrastructure project that can be used to manage its design, construction, and operations,’’ he said. 

The two-day conference themed ‘Digital Transformation in the Built Environment’, also set the pace for industry experts and stakeholders to share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the built environment.

The PS further said BIM enhances collaboration amongst stakeholders and supports the identification of potential issues before construction begins, leading to greater efficiency and fewer errors.

The PS noted that reduction in overall cost, cut down on human error, time efficiency on jobs, elimination of repeat jobs, easy calculation verification, and improved collaboration between stakeholders have been some of the benefits achieved.

He urged those undertaking construction to embrace technology saying that this will improve the project’s clarity saying this enhances tracking of information sharing among various stakeholders.

The event also marked the launch of the Construction Cost Handbook which is a guide that provides valuable insights into the cost of construction projects in the country. 

The book was produced in conjunction with IQSK, State Department of Public Works, the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, and the National Housing Corporation.

"The accuracy in design will improve significantly with technology and the margin of errors tend to reduce. It is easier to optimize buildings for climate change," Musyimi said IQSK Jennifer Musyimi.

