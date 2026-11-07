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Relocate technical colleges from Nairobi to Konza Technopolis

By Gachara Kamanga | Nov. 7, 2026
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Nairobi’s premier public technical colleges sit on some of the most expensive urban real estate in East Africa. Institutional assets like Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Nairobi National Polytechnic, and Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) hold massive acreage in prime commercial nodes.

However, locking up billions of shillings in central business district (CBD) soil while students train on obsolete machinery is an economic paradox. Kenya must execute a bold infrastructural swap.

By liquidating Nairobi’s high-value institutional land portfolios, the government can relocate these technical colleges to Konza Technopolis and use the massive cash windfall to build ultra-modern labs.

Physically embedding these technical institutions within Konza’s growing industrial ecosystems will allow Kenya to pioneer a hyper-efficient dual-training model.

The prime land currently occupied by Nairobi’s technical colleges represents a dormant goldmine. Cumulatively, these parcels span hundreds of acres of high-density commercial, residential, and diplomatic zones.

This real estate swap follows a direct, debt-free pipeline: hundreds of acres of high-overhead urban land are liquidated into over forty billion shillings of immediate liquidity, which is then reinvested entirely into state-of-the-art facilities at Konza Technopolis.

A conservative assessment of the land asset values paints a striking financial picture:

  • KIST (Kiambu Road): Holding approximately 200 acres along a premium metropolitan corridor, this single asset is valued between Sh16 billion and Sh20 billion.
  • The Nairobi National Polytechnic (Ngara): On the fringe of the CBD, its 10–15 acres command a premium market value of up to Sh5.2 billion.
  • Railway Training Institute (South B): Its 20–30 acres near the Nairobi Railway City development zone hold a valuation ceiling of Sh6 billion.

When combined with the valuable real estate of Kabete National Polytechnic, PC Kinyanjui TTI, and Kasarani TVC, the state is sitting on an estimated land portfolio exceeding Sh40 billion. Selling these plots to private and institutional buyers would trigger an unprecedented liquidity injection into the Ministry of Education. Instead of begging for foreign grants for basic tools, these institutions could immediately purchase state-of-the-art 3D printers, industrial robotics, advanced automotive diagnostic bays, and green-energy labs. This asset liquidation closes the gap between outdated classroom theories and real-world industrial demands.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the targeted sale of Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) property in Gigiri. Spanning 30 to 40 acres directly along UN Avenue, this asset sits in Nairobi’s high-security diplomatic green zone, valued up to Sh4 billion. Imagine a beautifully master-planned diplomatic quarter replacing the current campus. Instead of opening this sensitive land to chaotic commercial developers, the government should partition the KTTC grounds into an exclusive, elite diplomatic enclave. This land can be sold directly to prominent regional powers and global embassies seeking expansion, including:

  • The African Union (AU) Regional Organs
  • The East African Community (EAC)
  • Powerhouse embassies: China, India, Brazil, South South Africa, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

This targeted sale solves two problems at once. First, it reinforces Gigiri’s status as a secure, globally recognised diplomatic quarter. Second, it guarantees the government premium, dollar-denominated returns from sovereign buyers, ensuring the maximum possible funding is secured for the Konza relocation project.

-The writer is a development expert

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