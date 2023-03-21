Konza eyes new deals to jumpstart smart city

An artist's impression of Konza City. [File, Standard]

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is banking on new partnerships to fast-track the development of the multi-billion-shilling smart city project in line with the government’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.

KoTDA’s new Board Chairman Prof Raphael Munavu said the foundation work for the technopolis has been completed and the next phase of growth will leverage public-private partnerships and development partners.

“The past team has done a lot of work in laying the foundational work for Konza and the new team is taking the baton to build on that,” said Prof Munavu.

“We have seen for example, that the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has already taken off. “Other projects like the National Data Centre, the Jitume Program and the water reclamation facility are a clear demonstration of KOTDA’s success and we are looking to build on this,” he said.

Prof Munavu was speaking during the inauguration of the new Konza board that was graced by Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo and the Senate ICT Committee led by Chairperson Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang.

Alongside Prof Munavu, the new board appointed by CS Owalo include Pacifica Chepkosgei, Philip Nyakwaka Olero, Samuel Kariuki Maina, Bertha Denna and Charles Kilonzo.

“You are coming at a time when ICT is viewed as an integral facet of our economic agenda,” said CS Owalo.

“As espoused in our Digital Master Plan, we are rolling out 100,000 km of fibre optic cable, 25,000 hotspots and 1,450 digital village hubs while reaching out to global digital companies with which we shall work on the digital economy.”