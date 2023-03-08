The Standard

Tips for building real business networks

By Naomi Monobolou | 1h ago
Naomi Monobolou, senior budget officer at the African Development Bank. [File, Standard]

When you reach out to someone - a customer or a business partner - you want to open them up to you. This makes them more porous and receptive to your ideas.

And when you want to make your customers more porous to your business offering, the question is, how do you do it?

If you are going to be successful in opening porosity, you need to create trusted relationships.

Superior service

Many entrepreneurs always mention they want to have trust, but trust is an outcome. The focus should be on what entails porosity.

Porosity is a combination of what you do and how you make people feel.

You have to ask the right questions for example, what is my objective in building client relationships and how do you as the entrepreneur make them feel, which is your responsibility?

You must be intentional about it.

Your job is to keep customers and clients focused on you. To do this, you have to be extraordinary.

One thing you can do to push the bar high is to focus on generosity. Put in extra effort to delight your customers.

Become an authority on information and superior services that your customer requires.

This could be an extra hour of really focusing on how to create an impressive brand with customer data, meaning you spend more time understanding what customers and other stakeholders need to create superior brands.

Generosity

As a business leader, do not expect people to instantly lay out generosity to you, it must start from you, and lead with generosity.

The way you open up porosity is through trust, and generosity is critical to building long-lasting relationships.

Some of the ways to power up your generosity are to ask questions like how can I help you?

Or you can do your research in advance so you know what your clients are struggling with, or you could be creative in cultivating deep conversations with your clients to understand their motivation and the pain they are facing.

Your work is to make sure you are solving the pain and the challenges that your clients are struggling with.

Explore ways you can apply the generosity pyramid as put by American entrepreneur and author Keith Ferrazzi.

Currency 

At the first level is the universal currency which is at the basic level - how you show up in relationships, you have something to offer, some value which is your currency.

Universal currency requires you to be the kind of business person that creates a positive relationship that makes your client want to be with you and your business.

For example, in your work style become a master at offering compliments - celebrate people, praise your employees and show admiration for stakeholders’ efforts.

It’s in everyone’s power to offer this universal currency.

The second level is the professional currency which has to do with what you bring to the table as an entrepreneur, offering extraordinary products or services.

The key is being the best at what you do, and getting your A-game to the table.

The third and last is personal currency, which is about helping a client personally and understanding them.

For example, helping them with their children, health or other challenges they may be facing.

Build community

Building a strong connection is like building muscle you must work on it.

The more you lean on, the more you build a strong relationship.

The thing to avoid is being transactional, for example saying because I gave you this piece of an idea, I have to get something out of it.

This is like keeping scores which will make you a networking Jerk as Keith puts it in his book Never Eat Alone.  

And the key to building and turning your customer’s focus is being consistent in your attitudes.

The key is to remain relevant and see your stakeholders including your customers as a community, invest in giving and make your relationship count.

To build your community, put out a calendar of an event of what you can do for them, whether it’s regular email communication, or is an outreach event every quarter or a small gathering every Friday.  

Think of unique ways of connecting with your community for your business to stay relevant.

When you work and maintain these robust communities, they create ways for marketing your brand.

They become your number one supporter, from an authentic place because you have as an entrepreneur broke the barriers to connecting.

Keep engaging and looking for ways to nurture your networks from the point of generosity and not greed.

-The writer is a senior budget officer at the African Development Bank and the author of Unlock Your Body Budget.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurship Business tips Enterprise
.

Similar Articles

Role business leaders can play in a fast-changing global economy
Role business leaders can play in a fast-changing global economy
Enterprise
By Julius Kipng’etich
21 days ago
Scale your business with these proven tips
Scale your business with these proven tips
Enterprise
By Naomi Njeri Monobolou
1 month ago
10 business ideas that could earn you big this year
Premium 10 business ideas that could earn you big this year
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
1 month ago
What effective performance management entails
What effective performance management entails
Enterprise
By Julius Kipngetich
3 months ago
.

Latest Stories

Tapping into diaspora billions: Serah Munyiri's USA experience
Premium Tapping into diaspora billions: Serah Munyiri's USA experience
Enterprise
By Peter Muiruri
51 mins ago
Tips for building real business networks
Enterprise
By Naomi Monobolou
1 hr ago
Premium Raila's post-truth populism suffers huge credibility deficit
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fear of fuel crisis as dollar shortage bites
By Henry Githaiga and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium Fear of fuel crisis as dollar shortage bites
Matiang'i let go after 'grilling' at DCI headquarters over home raid
By Kamore Maina 1 hr ago
Premium Matiang'i let go after 'grilling' at DCI headquarters over home raid
Uhuru man coerced me into approving billions- COB Nyakang'o
By Frankline Sunday and Jacob Ngetich 1 hr ago
Premium Uhuru man coerced me into approving billions- COB Nyakang'o
How unsafe practice cost Imperial Bank billions
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium How unsafe practice cost Imperial Bank billions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Volkswagen Touareg
  • 2015 Volkswagen Touareg
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 5,500,000
2015 Toyota Fielder
  • 2015 Toyota Fielder
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,450,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Associate Conflict Resolution and Mediation Officer
  • Employer: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • French Teacher –Part time (Primary, Secondary) - Braeburn Imani
  • Employer: Braeburn Schools
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Thika
  • Class Teachers (EYFS, KS1 and KS2)
  • Employer: Braeburn Schools
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Furnishings Assistant
  • Employer: British High Commission
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!