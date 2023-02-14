Fuel prices remain unchanged for fourth month

Business
 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Feb 14, 2023
Attendant pumping fuel at a station in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Fuel prices will remain unchanged over the next month, according to new guidelines published by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on Tuesday.

This the fourth month in a row that Epra has retained pump prices at the same level and is despite the reduction in the cost of petroleum products in the global market.

Petrol users will continue subsidising the diesel, Epra said, while kerosene will be subsidised through money from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump for super petrol, diesel and kerosene remain unchanged,” said Epra in a statement yesterday.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidised with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh19.41 per litre has been maintained for kerosene in order to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

"The government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to compensate oil marketing companies for the difference in cost,” it added.

Epra said the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.12 per cent, diesel by 4.71 per cent and kerosene by 5.1 per cent.

.

.

.

