Afreximbank seeks to boost trade with new membership club

African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene and Afrexim President Benedict Oramah at a past event. [Courtesy]

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the Afreximbank TRADAR Club, a prestigious member-driven network aimed at empowering international businesses and executives to transform trade and investments in Africa through trusted trade intelligence and advisory services.

According to Afreximbank, TRADAR Club will deliver innovative digital tools and networking opportunities, helping members to discover new markets, grow their business, save time, access dedicated expert support, post and respond to new business opportunities and network while meeting business/trading partners.

TRADAR Club is anchored by Afreximbank’s Trade Intelligence Solutions Unit.

The Unit was conceived to address one of the key barriers to intra-African trade – the lack of comprehensive African trade and investment information. Afreximbank’s Trade Intelligence Solutions is an end-to-end, integrated trade intelligence offering - supporting clients that are seeking to enter new markets in Africa or expanding into the continent.

TRADAR Club and the Trade Intelligence Solutions it champions represent the single authoritative resource and forum for trade and investment related insight on the African continent.

Afreximbank described TRADAR Club as the primary gateway through which exporters, importers and investors will access curated trade intelligence and advisory services to support their market expansion decisions and network with other businesses.

"TRADAR Club membership is open to global industry leaders, African and foreign businesses, intergovernmental organisations, policy makers and other influential stakeholders committed to the shared objective of unlocking growth and development in the African continent," said the pan African lender.

TRADAR Club offers four membership packages, including a free Basic membership. The Standard, Gold and Platinum memberships packages attract annual membership fees.

The operational launch event featured a high-level panel discussion on ‘Why better African trade data is needed to deliver enhanced decision making and growth for businesses.’ A free six-month trial membership was extended to all participants who attended the operational launch.