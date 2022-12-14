Fuel prices remain unchanged in latest EPRA review

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next month (December 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023), the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has said.

This means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi will continue retailing at Sh177.30, diesel at Sh162.00 and kerosene at Sh145.94.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from December 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023,” EPRA said in a statement dated Wednesday, December 14.

EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo maintains that the prices are inclusive of 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and revised rates of excise duty.

“The purpose of the Petroleum Pricing Regulations is to cap the retail prices of petroleum products, which are already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers,” Kiptoo said in a statement.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol in the next month will cost Sh174.98, diesel Sh159.76 and kerosene Sh143.69.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol continues to retail at Sh177.50, diesel Sh162.70 and kerosene Sh146.66.

In Nakuru, the price of a litre of petrol remains at Sh176.62, diesel 161.83, and kerosene Sh145.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh177.50, diesel Sh162.72 and kerosene Sh146.67.

The price of a litre of petrol in Lodwar, Turkana County remains at Sh181.68, diesel Sh166.90 and kerosene Sh150.85.