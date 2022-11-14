Fuel prices reduce by Sh1 in EPRA monthly review [File, Standard]

Fuel prices have reduced by Sh1 per litre, according to a monthly review by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In Nairobi, petrol will retail at Sh177.30, diesel (Sh162.00) and kerosene (Sh145.94).

EPRA, in a statement released on Monday, November 14, said that the prices reduced because the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased.

The new prices are in place for the next 30 days and changes either upwards or downwards or remaining the same will be announced on December 14, 2022.

According to EPRA, the price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol.

At the same time, the government has maintained a subsidy of Sh17.68 per litre for kerosene in order to cushion consumers from high prices.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh174.98; diesel (Sh159.76) and kerosene (Sh143.69).

In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh176.62; diesel (Sh161.83); kerosene Sh145.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh177.50; diesel (Sh162.72) and kerosene (Sh146.67).

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh177.50; diesel (Sh162.70) and kerosene (Sh146.66).