Over 5,000 graduate from Google academy

Group of graduates during commencement. [iStockphoto]

Google’s newly started Hustle Academy programme has supported more than 5,000 entrepreneurs across three African countries to acquire digital business acumen.

The new list of qualifying entrepreneurs was announced on Tuesday last week during three separate graduation events in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

Launched in February, the Hustle Academy provides practical business training to help business owners learn the soft skills that complement their hard talents, through peer-to-peer and mentor-driven learning.

This year’s graduation also saw Google announce new speaker series in which successful African entrepreneurs share lessons and advice, furthering its commitment to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive.

Chosen from nearly 10,000 applications, the 5,000 graduates come from 23 cohorts who attended five-day virtual boot camps.

They learned how to define their business strategy, increase sales, and pitch for investor funding.

The curriculum also included lessons on digital marketing and effective financial planning.

Each business also received one-on-one mentoring sessions to address specific pain points in their businesses and advice from a network of trained mentors and coaches.

Google Head of Platform and Ecosystems for sub-Saharan Africa Shikha Monga said the skills already imparted will boost small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that are the backbone of the global economy, where in Africa, they account for an estimated 80 per cent of the jobs.

“Our graduates are working hard to grow their businesses, and in addition to having an impact in these 5,000 small and midsized businesses, this kind of practical training also has a ripple effect, helping many more people succeed,” Monga added.

Google Head of Brand and Reputation for sub-Saharan Africa Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde noted that ‘The Hustle Academy Brings Video’ series is aimed to supplement and enhance the Hustle Academy training by presenting renowned entrepreneurs from the continent, giving practical guidance and motivation to aspiring entrepreneurs.