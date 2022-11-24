Brace for costly loans as CBK ups benchmark rate to tame inflation

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Nov 24, 2022
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge addresses journalists at his offices in Nairobi on April 30, 2020. [File, Standard]

It will now cost you more to service your loan or access a new one. This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) increased its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 8.75 per cent - the highest in over three years.

It is the second time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee, the CBK's decision-making organ, has increased the Central Bank Rate (CBR) in a bid to tame runaway inflation and the weakening of the shilling.

It is the highest that the benchmark lending rate has been since September 23, 2019, when it stood at nine per cent, and comes at a time when the country is grappling with a spike in prices of goods and services as well as a weakening shilling.

“The committee noted the sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy and concluded that there was scope for a further tightening of the monetary policy in order to anchor inflation expectations,” said MPC in a statement yesterday.

“In view of these developments, the MPC decided to raise the Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 8.25 per cent to 8.75 per cent.” The hike spells more pain for borrowers as it means an end to the era of cheap liquidity, which lasted through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It deals a blow to President William Ruto's move to actualise his promise of cheap credit to his support base, which includes jua kali artisans, boda boda operators and mama mbogas, popularly known as the hustlers.

CBK's decision, however, mirrors that of other global central banks, which have continued raising interest rates after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate, sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy.

The MPC was adamant that curbing runaway price growth was its main task at present. But its actions will take a toll, as rising borrowing costs typically dampen investment, hiring and consumption.

Related Topics
Previous article
StanChart's net profit jumps 37pc to Sh8.7 billion
Next article
State bets on Sh88b bond swap to lessen debt repayment load
.

Similar Articles

By Philip Mwakio 30 minutes ago
Shipping & Logistics
Lobby wants more women in maritime sector
By The Conversation 30 minutes ago
Shipping & Logistics
How gender inequality in maritime runs show
By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Premium Treasury pushes out Kenya Power board chair Vivienne Yeda
.

Latest Stories

State caught napping as buildings tumble
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
30 minutes ago
New plan to rein in rogue developers
Real Estate
By Moses Omusolo
30 minutes ago
State pledges to iron out land, tax hitches in 60 days
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
30 minutes ago
Italian cruise ship hires 80 Kenyan youth for sea jobs
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
30 minutes ago
Shipping firms push KPA to hire more dock hands
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
30 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Premium Treasury pushes out Kenya Power board chair Vivienne Yeda
By Macharia Kamau 5 hours ago
Business
StanChart's net profit jumps 37pc to Sh8.7 billion
By Standard Correspondent 5 hours ago
Business
Igathe lands new job with Tiger Brands
By Edwin Nyarangi 7 hours ago
Business
Premium House team to probe Sh17b KPLC paid Lake Turkana Wind Power
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.