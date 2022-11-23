Safaricom to put expiry date on Bonga points

Business
 By Frankline Sunday | Nov 23, 2022
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom subscribers will lose any unused Bonga points obtained before December 2019 as the company moves to mop up over Sh4 billion in loyalty points.

This is according to a leaked draft copy of upcoming changes in the firm’s terms and conditions for its Bonga points loyalty scheme that contributed Sh4.5 billion of the firm’s liability stock in the last financial year.

“Effective January 1, 2023, all non-redeemable Bonga points older than three years (December 2019) will expire and will be unavailable for redemption,” says the updated terms and conditions. “This is a permanent implementation where Bonga points accrued will now have a validity period to enable customers redeem points.”

Safaricom said this was a business decision aimed at encouraging Bonga redemption and customers will not be able to reinstate their expired points.

Bonga points is a loyalty scheme for all Safaricom prepaid and postpaid subscribers where they earn one point for every Sh10 spent on voice calls, short message service (SMS), data and M-Pesa services.

Enterprise business customers also earn loyalty points upon achievement of their revenue targets. The accumulated amounts are redeemable upon maturity of the revenue contracts set with Safaricom.

The points can be redeemed for rewards ranging from minutes of talk time, data bundles, MMSs and SMS bundles or by payments made through Till and select Pay Bill numbers.

Related Topics
Previous article
Credit Bank shareholders to decide on stake sale to US fund
Next article
Equity Bank rakes in Sh34.4b profit in nine months
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 8 minutes ago
Business
Credit Bank shareholders to decide on stake sale to US fund
By Dominic Omondi 8 minutes ago
Enterprise
Equity Bank rakes in Sh34.4b profit in nine months
By Brian Ngugi 3 hours ago
Business
Premium Probe auditor over sale of troubled Spire Bank, MPs say
.

Latest Stories

Want to hire family, friends to your business? Be careful
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
8 minutes ago
Google trains 100,000 African software developers to boost tech communities
Enterprise
By Moses Omusolo
8 minutes ago
Anti-cybercrime passion that birthed IT firm
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
8 minutes ago
Crime surge in the capital city: Why it's no coincidence
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
8 minutes ago
Map out resources to successively implement bottom-up model
Enterprise
By David Kabata
8 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 8 minutes ago
Business
Credit Bank shareholders to decide on stake sale to US fund
By Brian Ngugi 3 hours ago
Business
Premium Probe auditor over sale of troubled Spire Bank, MPs say
By Jacob Ng'etich 4 hours ago
Business
Kenya to host international poultry expo next year
By Frankline Sunday 6 hours ago
Business
What you need to know about Safaricom Bonga points expiry
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.