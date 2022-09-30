William Ruto savings drive could cost State up to Sh46bn annually

Formal sector employees also save a certain percentage of their salaries in pension schemes, which employers also match, thus helping them secure their retirement income.
The President’s proposal, which is part of a planned overhaul of the social security infrastructure, could cost his administration up to Sh45.78 billion, going by the official number of informal sector workers.
Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows the number of Kenyans working in the informal sector has averaged 14.53 million in the past five years, closing 2021 at 15.26 million.