Standard Group's Digger Motors, DT Dobie partner to offer matatu owners improved deals

The DT Dobie sales team taking Nairobi Matatu Sacco leaders around their premises. [Dennis Kibuchi, Standard]

A group of matatu operators within Nairobi on Tuesday visited DT Dobie to sample the automobile seller’s secure, safe and sustainable commercial vehicles.

The visit comprising of Matatu Owners and leaders from various Saccos, was organised by The Standard Group through Digger Motors- a one-stop-shop website for all motor vehicles, trucks, tractors, bikes and other automobiles.

DT Dobie showcased their state-of-the-art buses which they encouraged the MOA members to buy for, among other advantages, added comfort to passengers and fuel efficiency.

The visit precedes the main Digger Motor Show happening between October 21 and 23, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

During this mega show, all the car dealers and financiers will congregate, affording willing buyers easy networking and buying opportunities.

New technology in motoring, such as electric vehicles and fleet management systems, will also be showcased.

Uproar over recklessness of some players in the matatu industry has been a huge blot in the sector. This has led to the formation of Saccos and institutions to bring back sanity, Mr Kenneth Munyui, the Secretary, Matatu Owners Association, Nairobi, said.

The Nairobi Matatu Sacco leaders had first-hand experience at DT Dobie's assembling plant in Nairobi. [Dennis Kibuchi, Standard]

All nine public transport corridors in Nairobi were represented, including Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Outering Road, Waiyaki Way, Ngong Road, Eastlands and others.

“We hope the partnerships between matatu owners and The Standard Group foster positive image on the industry. Anything that comes out through the media is always negative about matatus. The partnership will give us a platform where we can tell our true stories and address any emerging issues as they arise,” said Mr Munyui.

Matatu owners also hope to, through the partnership, meet stakeholders in the transport industry so they can present their grievances that they claim often go unaddressed.

“The Expressway, for instance, was built without consulting the matatu industry players, and the roads were narrowed and bus stops shifted- some even removed,” said Christopher Muia, the chairperson MOA, Nairobi.

DT Dobie expressed willingness to give matatu owners irresistible deals, including vehicles that will provide improved fuel efficiency and more engine power. They also offered to give free training to drivers upon purchase of the buses.

The weekly bus tours are ongoing, targeting different groups of potential customers, where they will be visiting different assembling plants. The Standard Group will also introduce the matatu owners to financial institutions ready to help them purchase new vehicles for their businesses.