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Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesly Kipyegon Rotich at the burial ceremony of Mama Joyce Keitany, wife to his long serving bodyguard Seg Luka Keitany at Arrar, Kondabilet, Marakwet West, Elgeyo Marakwet County today. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday told President William Ruto to respect his efforts in trying to prevent him from being tried at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague 17 years ago.

Kalonzo told Ruto at his North Rift home turf to stop demeaning him, saying he travelled the world in the famous shuttle diplomacy in 2009 to have him (Ruto) and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta tried in Kenya instead of the ICC.

The former Vice President Ruto said Ruto’s description of his decades in government as lacking a development record was misinformed.

Speaking at the burial of the late Joyce Jepchirchir Keitany, wife of his bodyguard of 24 years, Luka Keitan, in Cherang’any/Chebororwa, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kalonzo said it was disrespectful for Ruto to disparage him while at the same time calling on him to join the broad-based government.

He recalled travelling from one capital to another, engaging the African Union and members of the United Nations Security Council to advocate for Kenya’s ICC cases to be prosecuted in Kenya.

He maintained that he did not ask about political affiliation or ethnicity when defending fellow Kenyans.

"I travelled the world to keep Kenyans from The Hague. I will not keep quiet while Kenyans are taken from their homes," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo challenged President Ruto to account for his administration's record on national unity, constitutionalism and the protection of Kenyan lives.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto held the worst record on human rights violations and can’t be compared to former heads of state.

Kalonzo argued that the country must learn from its history rather than allow political competition to degenerate into violence.

He recalled the events surrounding the 2007/2008 post-election violence, and told Rift Valley residents to remember the role they played in stabilising the country at a time when it almost slipped into a civil war.

On national cohesion, Kalonzo strongly condemned alleged tribalism in public-sector recruitment, particularly in the Police Service, Defence Forces and teaching profession.

He argued that the promise of Usawa cannot be realised when access to public opportunities is determined by ethnicity, political loyalty, and favouritism rather than by merit, competence, and integrity.

He challenged Ruto’s administration to practise the national unity it professes to champion.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, who also graced the burial, asked Kalonzo to consider working with President Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said he stood with the Government in confronting illegal logging and charcoal burning, while also engaging families displaced from Embobut to ensure they were not abandoned.

He emphasised that the survival of the region's rivers and livelihoods depends on protecting its forests and water towers.

Kalonzo further called for political maturity and peaceful coexistence, urging leaders to put the country's interests above personal and partisan ambitions.