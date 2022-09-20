KEBS hires Japanese firm to verify imported vehicles, spare parts

 By Mate Tongola | Sep 20, 2022
Vehicles as seen at the Isuzu General Motors (GM) parking yard along Mombasa road, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has contracted a Japanese firm to verify the services for used motor vehicles, spare parts and mobile equipment in Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, South Africa and United Arab Emirates for three years.

In a statement Tuesday, KEBS announced that it had settled on Japanese firm Quality Inspection Services Inc. to conduct the services from August 19, 2022, and the same extended to Singapore.

“Stakeholders and the public are further reminded that all used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and used motor vehicles spare parts being imported from the countries mentioned above will be required to be accompanied by certificates of roadworthiness or certificates of conformity,” KEBS noted.

The bureau has warned that importers who fail to adhere to the directive will be subjected to destination inspection at a fee equivalent to 5 percent of the approved customs values as stipulated in Legal Notice No.78 (2020).

The Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PvoC) services are currently offered by KEBS’ contracted inspection companies.

The notice takes effect immediately. Consignments imported from Singapore will however begin roll-out on October 1, 2022.

