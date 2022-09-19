Kenya Airways to resume daily direct flights to US

Business
 By Philip Mwakio | Sep 19, 2022

One of Kenya Airways plane when it landed from Kigali, Rwanda during the launch the resumption of the International flights at JKIA on August 1,2020 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Players in the tourism industry have welcomed the news that Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume daily flights on the New York route starting in December.

The national carrier cited a spike in forward bookings for the festive month prompting its decision for the daily flights from  Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The airline had cut the flight frequency on the route to three per week from five in February after demand subsided following last year’s festive season.

The high demand is a positive signal for the tourism sector, for which the US remains the largest overseas source market accounting for 16 per cent of the 870,465 arrivals into the country last year. "As a result of this development by the national carrier, we are seeing the Open Sky policy being evidently more imminent than ever," said Diani Reef beach hotel managing director Bobby Kamani who is also a director at the Kenya Tourism Board.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye termed the move as extremely good news for the tourism industry.

"Any destination needs accessibility for it to be experienced. More flights will mean more business. We remain optimistic that together with this news, the open skies policy will more likely support and fast-track our recovery efforts," Dr Ikwaye said.

Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) Chairman Victor Shitakah said it was exciting to have the national carrier fully play its part in economic recovery by providing seamless air connectivity between Kenya and the US.

"America has always been one of Kenya's top tourism source markets, "Shitakah said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Bank loans more than double against rising default rates
Next article
Kenya loses flower market in the EU due to Russia-Ukraine war
.

Similar Articles

By Rajan Shah 1 day ago
Opinion
Transforming Kenya by vibrant manufacturing
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
Business
State digital project eyes talent pool among refugees for online work
By Antony Gitonga 1 day ago
Business
William Ruto leads MPs in debate on proposals to boost economy, healthcare
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Airways to resume daily direct flights to US
Business
By Philip Mwakio
1 hour ago
Kenya loses flower market in the EU due to Russia-Ukraine war
Business
By Anthony Gitonga
1 hour ago
Premium Bank loans more than double against rising default rates
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
Business
By AP
14 hours ago
Premium Fuel prices could fall in October as State mulls tax, profit cuts amid industry pressure
Business
By Macharia Kamau
15 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium Bank loans more than double against rising default rates
By Anthony Gitonga 1 hour ago
Business
Kenya loses flower market in the EU due to Russia-Ukraine war
By AP 14 hours ago
Business
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
By Macharia Kamau 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Fuel prices could fall in October as State mulls tax, profit cuts amid industry pressure

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.