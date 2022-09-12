Jeremy Awori appointed Ecobank Group CEO

Business
 By Standard Reporter | Sep 12, 2022
Outgoing Absa CEO Jeremy Awori. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Outgoing Absa Bank Kenya chief executive Jeremy Awori has been appointed to a similar position at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Group.

In a statement, Ecobank Group said Awori was selected to replace Ade Ayeyemi, who is set to retire after attaining the age of 60.

According to Ecobank Group ChairmanAlain Nkontchou, Awori brings a wealth of experience, skills, and industry know-how to the Pan-African institution. 

“Jeremy Awori is a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achievements in his previous capacities. The Board of Directors strongly believes that his drive and strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase” stated Nkontchou.

Responding to the announcement of his appointment, the career banker with almost a decade leading Absa Bank as the CEO and managing director, said he is humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the continent’s economic development and financial integration with Ecobank Group.

 “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly Pan-African institution full of talented people, while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders," stated Awori.   

Ayeyemi, on his part, expressed commitment to a smooth transition and onboarding of his successor. 

“It is a privilege to lead an amazing team of Ecobankers in bringing the Ecobank Group back to growth and continuing to realise our commendable Pan-African mandate,” stated Ayeyemi.

Thanking Ayeyemi for his contribution to the Group, Nkontchou said the outgoing CEO positioned Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth.

“Ade’s deep knowledge, unrivalled vision, commitment and infinite passion made all the difference. It has been a real pleasure working with him. I count on his continuous support to ensure a smooth transition as we onboard Jeremy Awori as the new Group CEO,” stated Nkontchou.

The commercial bank has a presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries.

Jeremy Awori appointed Ecobank Group CEO
