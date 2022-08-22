Kenya trails Uganda in power loss management

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Aug 22, 2022
System losses occur during transmission and theft by consumers. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Uganda’s electricity sector is outperforming Kenya in managing its power grid and cutting electricity theft which saw it post lower system losses over the half year to June 2022.

Umeme, Uganda’s power distributor, on August 22 said system losses for the half year stood at 17.1 per cent, an improvement from 17.9 per cent over a similar half last year.

System losses are the difference between the total amount of energy bought and the amount sold to consumers. They occur during transmission and theft by consumers through illegal activities such as meter tampering which is sometimes aided by workers of the electricity distributor.

Back home, Kenya Power reported that system losses stood at 22.87 per cent over the half year to December 2021, translating to a system efficiency of 77.13 per cent. In this case, it meant a loss of about 23 units out of every hundred units that Kenya Power bought from electricity producers.

Umeme, which is cross-listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), noted that it registered a 33 per cent increase in profit owing to “a reduction in energy losses to 17.1 per cent as compared to 17.9 per cent for 2021, as power consumption in the domestic, medium and large industrial customer segments posted double-digit growth.”

Despite the lower system losses compared to Kenya, Uganda appears to have lost the momentum it had gathered in the past year, having managed to reduce losses to 16.4 per cent in the year to December 2019.

Kenya on the other hand has in the recent past made progress and reduced losses to 22.87 per cent in the first half of the current financial year, from upwards of 25 per cent over the first half of the 2020-21 financial year. The lower system losses in Uganda could however be on account of a much smaller electricity sector when compared to Kenya’s.

According to Umeme, power sales in Uganda stood at 1,875 gigawatt hours (GWh) – or 1.88 billion units. This is a fraction of what Kenya Power sold to Kenyan consumers in the half to December last year 4,562 GWh (4.56 billion units).

Related Topics
Previous article
Digital strategy launched to improve avocado, banana sale
Next article
Pressure on shilling as cash in dollar accounts surges to Sh892b
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 2 days ago
Business
Investors seek to bounce back from crippling election jitters
By Philip Mwakio 2 days ago
Business
New oil terminal in hot start as fuel tankers dock
By Macharia Kamau 3 days ago
Business
Oil firms warn of supply cuts as Treasury delays Sh65b refunds
.

Latest Stories

Kenya trails Uganda in power loss management
Business
By Macharia Kamau
19 minutes ago
Pressure on shilling as cash in dollar accounts surges to Sh892b
Business
By Dominic Omondi
19 minutes ago
If only Kenya were one giant supermarket
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
19 minutes ago
Digital skilling drive key in securing the youths' future
Financial Standard
By Catherine Muraga
19 minutes ago
Why Kenya is joining global race to tap hydrogen fuel
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
19 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dominic Omondi 19 minutes ago
Business
Pressure on shilling as cash in dollar accounts surges to Sh892b
By Philip Mwakio 7 hours ago
Business
Digital strategy launched to improve avocado, banana sale
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
State to upgrade 200km road linking Kenya to South Sudan
By Philip Mwakio 1 day ago
Business
Uproar over Najib Balala's bid to transfer agency's mandate on levy to KRA

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.