How to make money from video games

With the advancement of technology and internet availability, the video gaming sphere has grown exponentially. With live streaming platforms and esports becoming popular, this industry has taken a whole lot of new dimensions and can be more than just a hobby.

As a gamer, you can choose to monetise your hobby since success is not guaranteed while playing them.

Although these methods might look and sound easy on paper they also require a lot of hard work, persistence, perseverance as well as patience. But as a gamer, you already know that.

Live-streaming

Internet and streaming have become synonymous in this era, and platforms such as Twitch have become mainstream, attracting millions of viewers who tune in to watch other people play video games. The good thing with this venture is that you can interact with your audience and increase your popularity while at it.

Some of the popular streaming sites available include Twitch, YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, Dlive, Bigo Live, Afreeca TV, Gosu Gamers, Caffeine, Owncast, and Mobcrush.

Twitch has become the go-to platform for gamers with more than 4 million broadcasters each month and 27.5 million average daily users, all playing or watching other people play.

For one to make money on Twitch, they must have at least 50 followers, streamed for a minimum of 500 minutes over at least seven days in the past month, and have maintained an average of at least three concurrent views over the last month.

This particular platform pays in terms of donations, brand partnership, merchandise, subscriptions, virtual cheers, and game sales.

Make video game tutorials

If you are already an established player, you should try your hand at making tutorials. Thousands of rookies and first-timers flock to YouTube and other platforms trying to figure out how to play effectively.

So as a seasoned player, you can choose to make their navigation and grasp of the game easy by offering the tutorials that they need most. On YouTube, the more views you get, the greater revenue you accrue.

Become a video game journalist

We have already established that the industry is dynamic and fast-changing. If you have a knack for newsworthy features, you can cover game-related news and write feature articles.

Most tech websites offer a chance to be their freelancer journalist but you can post your content and hope for traction. You can make your content more appealing by reviewing games and giving input on the current trends in the gaming industry.

Immerse yourself in gaming tournaments

If you are really good you should consider joining a tournament or two as you try your luck. Although most of the players in this category might be pro gamers, you should be prepared as it is a hard nut to crack.

Most tournaments have a prize and the pot money mainly depends on the popularity of the game and how many viewers they can attract. This does not just end there; even if you lose you might be lucky to get a handful of viewers to your live streaming platforms.

Become a video tester

Most developers before realising a game, always look for gamers to test their games for bugs and glitches. Here you are allowed to check the different aspects of the game to make sure they function smoothly.

This kind of gaming is not necessarily meant for leisure as the developers expect gamers to test the limits of the particular game and report any bugs or glitches before the release of that particular title.

