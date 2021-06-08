× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ex-CBK boss calls for debt solution

BUSINESS
By Brenda Kerubo | June 8th 2021

Former CBK governor Prof Njuguna Ndung'u.[Standard]

Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Njuguna Ndung’u has called for more prudent debt management strategies to pull the country out of the debt hole.  

Prof Ndung’u (pictured), who currently serves as an economist at the African Economic Research Consortium, said while Kenya is unlikely to default on its debt repayments, the government needs to come up with better domestic resource mobilisation to ensure sustainable economic development.

“Domestic resource mobilisation is a broader concept that looks at fiscal policy and also looks at revenue allocation and creating incentives,” he said. 

KEEP READING

 Market is now ripe for long-term investments

 Senators call for vigilance on governors to curb loss of funds ahead of polls

 Covid-19: 21 more succumb to virus as 631 recover in last 24 hours

 Rising Covid-19 cases in Kisumu County should make us more vigilant

Ndung’u was speaking on the sidelines of the recent African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) Biannual Research Workshop held under the theme “Covid-19 Pandemic and Public Finance in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The government is struggling to bridge a yawning budget deficit estimated at Sh952.9 billion in the upcoming financial year 2021/2022 amid dwindling revenues and piling debt.

The government has already deferred debt payments from bilateral lenders such as China and the G20 group, a collection of twenty of the world’s largest economies formed in 1999. National Treasury says the debt suspension will free up at least Sh78.17 billion by the end of this month.

Deferring repayments could result in a debt pile-up over the medium term.

Kenya will have to put together Sh96.7 billion as debt payment to China Starting next month, including the first installment for the Nairobi-Naivasha phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). This follows the end of the six-month debt repayment holiday that Kenya received under the auspices of G-20, a group of wealthy countries.

Kenya was from January 21 supposed to start repaying the Sh162 billion China loan used to build the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR line.

Treasury recently disclosed that a Sh162 billion debt from the Exim Bank of China that Kenya tapped in December 2015 had fallen due.

Brenda Kerubo

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
Dirty fuel: Burning sacks sucking life out of Korogocho residents
'I have to choose between the smoke and staying hungry,' said Ndunge. 'My kids understand it’s the price they have to pay'.
Mother hangs self after setting house on fire with her four children inside
The children, all aged below eight years, raised an alarm which attracted their father who was sleeping in his other wife’s house within the compound.

MOST READ

You will live to 90 years in Machakos, Kitui, Makueni
You will live to 90 years in Machakos, Kitui, Makueni

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mercy Kahenda

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside KRA’s plan to deny multinationals billions in tax refunds

By Dominic Omondi | 38 minutes ago

Inside KRA’s plan to deny multinationals billions in tax refunds
EU in new push to rein in Google and Facebook

By Frankline Sunday | 38 minutes ago

EU in new push to rein in Google and Facebook
Market is now ripe for long-term investments

By James Mburu | 38 minutes ago

Market is now ripe for long-term investments
CEO making tea drinking cool, one cup at a time

By Wainaina Wambu | 38 minutes ago

CEO making tea drinking cool, one cup at a time

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC