In pictures: Kenyans mark Christmas with worship, family reunions

Faithful Christians worship at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Milimani, Kisumu [Rodgers Otiso, standard]

Kenyans across the country marked Christmas with packed church services, traditional feasts and intimate family gatherings as the festive season brought communities together despite economic pressures. Faithful Christians worship at Kakamega Catholic Diocese Cathedral during Christmas day on December 25, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

From midnight vigils and nativity plays in decorated sanctuaries to bustling entertainment spots serving nyama choma and traditional delicacies, the day reflected a blend of faith, tradition and resilience.

. Rev. Fr Cecil Agutu delivers a Christmas Day sermon on December 25, 2025, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Milimani, Kisumu, as congregants gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. [Rodgers Otiso, standard]

Churches overflowed with worshippers dressed in their finest attire, while families reconnected over meals and children played in festive gear.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and several leaders arrive at Nyamira ACK, Bondo for a Christmas church service. This is the first time the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga family will be celebrating Christmas without the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Entertainment joints recorded brisk business as revellers sought to unwind after a challenging year.

A butcher at Calabaza Lounge in Kiambu arranges his beef as he waited for customers. [George Njunge, Standard]

Here is how Kenyans celebrated in different parts of the country. Saboti MP Caleb Amisi on Christmas Day visited Prison Annex and Kitale women prison facilities in Kitale and donated food stuffs to inmates. [Osinde Obare, standard]

Kisii Diocese Bishop Joseph Mairura presides a mass at Kisii Cathedral Church. He called on the Catholic faithful’s to share with the less fortunate this festive season. [Sammy Omingo, standard]